Water Safety: Princess Charlene spearheads life-saving efforts

On Thursday 24 April, Princess Charlene attended the 2025 edition of the "Water Safety" drive, organised at the Stade Louis-II swimming pool. © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

As the laughter of children from all over the world echoed around the pool, Princess Charlene played a role that is particularly dear to her heart on Thursday, passing on the essential skills that can mean the difference between life and death in the water.

The swimming pool at the Stade Louis-II hosted an international event on Thursday 24 April. Under the watchful eye of Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, some 108 children from nine different countries took part in Operation Water Safety 2025.

The initiative, organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation ahead of the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament, is part of the overall mission to prevent drowning that the Princess has been pursuing since the creation of her foundation.

A morning of fun, with vital stakes

Under the guidance of Monegasque freediving celebrity and Foundation Ambassador Pierre Frolla, and the team from the Monegasque Academy of the Sea, the young participants were given an introduction to lifesaving techniques through six water-based workshops.

“For many children, this morning marked their very first introduction to aquatic rescue,” reads the Foundation’s press release.

© Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

An international dimension

The young participants from Mauritius, Ecuador, New Zealand, Argentina, the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India and Georgia also took part in “dry” workshops run by the Monegasque Red Cross, the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee and the Monegasque Olympic Committee.

A personal and official commitment

For Princess Charlene, the operation is much more than just a ceremonial event. A former elite swimmer, she has made drowning prevention a personal battle that she wages with determination through her Foundation.

Ahead of the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament, the event was a brilliant illustration of Princess Charlène’s ongoing commitment to passing on the values of solidarity, education and sport that she has passionately defended for over a decade through her Foundation.