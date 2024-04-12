12th Sainte Dévote Tournament attended by Monaco’s Princely Couple

The event is organised by the Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation - © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Congratulations to the South African team for winning the tournament, to France for 2nd place and to Monaco for 3rd place.

This is the must-attend rugby sevens event for under-12s. The Sainte Dévote Tournament took place over two days this year, on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 April. “With 24 teams and over 20 nations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and India, our tournament is growing,” the President of the Rugby Federation was pleased to tell Monaco Info. Sébastien Gattuso feels the competition highlights the values of rugby, namely “excellence, friendship and respect.”

At the Stade Louis-II, “there was an incredible atmosphere and the children had a great time,” said the President of the Rugby Federation. The young athletes were also delighted to meet Princess Charlene, who joined them on the pitch. National rugby sevens player Antoine Zeghdar was the patron of this year’s event.

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess presented the trophies to the winners and finalists. The tournament’s best player award went to Louis St-Hill, who played for Monaco. Following the awards ceremony, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene headed into the stadium’s premises for the draw of the Rugby Sevens Olympic qualifying tournament. We now know what pools the 24 competing teams will play in.