“Paul et Paulette” A Monégasque Inspiration Bringing Glamour Back to Leisure Wear

In April 2024, the fashion world welcomed Paul et Paulette, a leisurewear brand that’s a heartfelt tribute born from love and loss. Specializing in garments crafted from terry towelling, this brand brings comfort and meaning to casual fashion.

Paul et Paulette will be in Monaco, back to its roots presenting their collection as a POP UP in ICONIC DESIGN, Interior Design showroom, at 11 Rue Grimaldi from the 18th of July to the 20th of July.

The story begins with tragedy. The founder’s sister, Sam, a model booker in Paris, lost her life in a tsunami. In the aftermath, the founder sought to honour Sam’s memory in a lasting way.

“After my sister Sam passed away, I wanted to create something everlasting in her memory,” the founder explains.

The eureka moment came unexpectedly. “One morning, while getting dressed, I put on a terry towelling dress that belonged to my sister,” the founder recalls. “Suddenly, everything clicked. Sam loved terry towelling clothing, especially in summer.”

This realization sparked the concept for Paul et Paulette. The founder began by recreating several of Sam’s favourite terry towelling pieces.

Paul et Paulette Collection – © Paul et Paulette et Lorenzo Profilio

The Evolution of Paul et Paulette: Bringing Glamour Back to Leisure Wear

Paul et Paulette is not just a brand – it’s a revival of elegance in leisure apparel, inspired by personal loss, family heritage, and vintage glamour.

The trade name honours the founder’s grandparents from Monaco: Paulette Cohet-Lavie, who owned the local drug store, and Paul Dumollard, a well-respected accountant.

This connection to Monaco’s history is woven into the brand, both literally and figuratively. Paul et Paulette specializes in terry towelling garments, reimagining this material into stylish pieces that evoke Riviera chic.

The founder partnered with fashion designer Joan Querol to bring the vision to life. “I’m a lover of 1920s, 30s, 40s, and 50s fashion and film,” the founder explains. “I wanted to bring back elegance, style, and glamour to leisure apparel.”

Born to an English father and a French mother from Monaco, the founder spent childhood summers at Monte-Carlo Beach. “Every summer, my sister and I spent three months in Monaco, going to Monte-Carlo Beach where my grandparents were members since 1945,” Nathalie recalls. These experiences influenced the brand’s aesthetic.

The founder’s vision for Paul et Paulette was inspired by sophisticated loungewear often featured in classic films. “In old movies, there’s generally always a scene with very elegant house clothes for both men and women, instead of big bathrobes and rather ugly dressing gowns,” she notes.

Working closely with Joan Querol, the team at Paul et Paulette has reimagined terry towelling fabric, transforming it from a basic bathroom staple into chic, vintage-inspired leisure wear. The collection aims to evoke the glamour of a bygone era while meeting modern comfort needs. Each piece in the Paul et Paulette line is a testament to this fusion of past and present – garments that wouldn’t look out of place in a classic Hollywood film, yet are suited for today’s lifestyle. From elegant housecoats to stylish poolside ensembles, the brand offers options for lounging in luxury.

Paul et Paulette Collection – © Paul et Paulette et Lorenzo Profilio

The Monégasque Inspiration

The founder, Nathalie, recalls her grandparents Paul and Paulette as paragons of style. “They were always very well dressed, with exceptional style,” she notes. This early exposure to refined fashion set the foundation for Paul et Paulette’s aesthetic.

Nathalie’s summers at Monte-Carlo Beach provided a masterclass in luxury style. “Spending three months watching high society and film stars at Monte-Carlo beach – from Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra to Mrs. Schilling and many more – really influenced me,” she explains. These encounters shaped her vision of leisurewear that could be both comfortable and chic.

During the creative process for the collection shoot, Nathalie’s childhood in Monaco and Grace Kelly’s elegance in the film *High Society* inspired a song to promote the brand.

This rich tapestry of experiences has led Nathalie to position Paul et Paulette as a distinctly Monégasque brand. Her ambition extends beyond creating clothing; she dreams of partnering with hotel chains like the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) and other luxury resorts, bringing the brand’s blend of comfort and elegance to travellers.

A Commitment to Slow Fashion

Despite having called Barcelona home for 30 years, Nathalie’s connection to Monaco remains strong, with regular visits to see her family. This dual identity is reflected in Paul et Paulette’s production process, marrying Monégasque inspiration with Barcelona’s craftsmanship.

In an era dominated by fast fashion, Paul et Paulette stands out with its commitment to slow, sustainable production. The brand’s terry towelling fabric is woven and dyed in Pineda de Mar, just outside Barcelona, in a local factory that accepts minimum production orders – a rarity today. “Most factories are used to producing for fast fashion and do not accept minimum orders of less than 300 pieces per design,” Nathalie explains. “We’ve chosen to work with a factory that allows us to produce smaller quantities, ensuring quality and reducing waste.”

This approach allows for greater quality control and aligns with the brand’s ethos of timeless elegance. Each Paul et Paulette piece is designed to last, both in style and durability, echoing Monaco’s golden age.

Paul et Paulette Collection – © Paul et Paulette et Lorenzo Profilio

Looking to the Future

As Paul et Paulette grows, Nathalie remains committed to honouring her family’s legacy, her sister’s memory, and the timeless style of the Côte d’Azur. The brand’s future plans include expanding its presence in luxury resorts and collaborating with high-end hotel chains, bringing a touch of Monégasque elegance to leisurewear.

With its blend of personal history, vintage glamour, and modern sustainability practices, Paul et Paulette is not just reviving the elegance of leisurewear – it’s redefining it for a new generation of style-conscious, environmentally aware consumers.

