“It’s always a joy to come here to Duras”: Prince Albert II revisits town after renovations

Prince Albert II contributed to renovation work on the village church, whose previous works date back to the early 20th century.

Last Monday, Prince Albert II went to Duras, in the Lot-et-Garonne, for a journey steeped in history and symbolism. The village has had links to the Grimaldi family since the 18th century, and welcomed the Sovereign Prince to celebrate historical ties and to see for himself his contribution to the restoration of local heritage.

Prince Albert II, with the Mayor, Bernadette Dreux, and the Prefect, Daniel Barnier © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace

On the same day as the Prince’s visit, July 15, but back in 1777, Louise Félicité d’Aumont, a descendant of the Durfort family, married Honoré IV, the future Prince of Monaco.

Welcomed by the Mayor, Bernadette Dreux, and the Prefect, Daniel Barnier, Prince Albert II inaugurated a plaque at Duras’ town limits, indicating its membership of the Grimaldi de Monaco Historical Sites network.

Prince Albert II at the town limits for the inauguration of the Historic Grimaldi Site plaque © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace

During his visit, the Prince revisited the church of Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, a former Protestant temple built in 1611 by Jacques de Durfort, an ancestor of the Prince, and converted into a Catholic church when the Edict of Nantes was revoked in 1685. The church has just been restored with the help of Prince Albert II, after more than a year of work.

The church was painted at the beginning of the 20th century © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace

The Prince’s visit continued with a walk around the weekly market, where he was warmly welcomed by the town’s inhabitants. The Mayor awarded him the town medal at the Château de Duras. After lunch in the Salle des Maréchaux, the Prince visited the furnished rooms of the historic castle, an architectural jewel with a breathtaking view over the surrounding countryside.

Prince Albert II walking around the market in Duras © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Duras castle sits atop a hill, providing it with a magnificent view of the surrounding landscape © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II receiving the town’s medal © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The visit ended with a falconry show in the castle’s gardens. “It is always a joy to come here to Duras, to meet the population, to see the renovation of the church and all the work that has been done at the castle. It is a municipality that is engaged with its heritage and wants to promote it. I am very pleased that the historic sites association makes it possible to support the region and its heritage,” Prince Albert II told Monaco Info.

