How many people live in Monaco?

A new Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) census was carried out on 31 December 2023 and determines the number of homes, residents and their status in the Principality.

Every year, Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) processes the Monegasque population census. From this year onwards, the IMSEE is changing its calculation method, by using resident registers.

Here are the new figures as of December 31, 2023: 38,367 residents of which 64.6% are foreign adults (24,772), 23.9% are Monegasques (9,179), 8.1% are foreign nationals attending school in Monaco aged between 3 and 17 years old, and 1.4% are foreign nationals born in Monaco aged 0 to 2 years.

Concerning the rest of the population, the IMSEE lacks accurate figures because of a previous census: “The so-called ‘remaining population’, which are foreign minors aged 3 to 17 who do not attend school in the Principality and foreign children born outside Monaco between 2021 and 2023, is estimated, based on data from the 2016 Census, however this share represents only 2 % of the total.”

The IMSEE notes that “population growth compared to the last General Census in 2016 was 2.8%”. From now on, an annual census will be published on the IMSEE website on the «Population and employment» page.

The 10 most prevalent nationalities

There are 141 different nationalities in the Principality. Monegasques are the biggest group (24% of the population), followed by French residents (22%), Italians (20%), British (7%), Russians (3%), Swiss (3%), Belgians (3%), Germans (2%), Portuguese (1%), and Dutch (1%).

As for Monaco’s districts, Monte-Carlo and La Rousse account for over 40% of the residents.