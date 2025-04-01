What’s on in Monaco in April 2025?

For over 100 years, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters has been the flagship event of the Principality in April. All rights reserved.

Between gourmet Easter egg hunts, cultural events and world-class tennis, Monaco is set to welcome spring with gusto!

Don’t miss!

The Oceanographic Museum of Monaco unveils its latest immersive exhibition, “Méditerranée 2050”, designed to raise awareness and inspire action. Spanning over 1,000 square metres, this exhibition takes visitors on a fascinating journey through time, exploring the Mediterranean’s past and future.

The exhibition will open to the public on 29 March, the same date the museum was inaugurated in 1910 by Prince Albert I. © Musée Océanographique de Monaco

This is no April Fool’s joke—French star Pascal Obispo will indeed perform at the Grimaldi Forum on 1 April as part of his brand-new “Correspondances” tour. Hurry—the last tickets are still available at the Grimaldi Forum box office!

Also on the musical front, Printemps des Arts continues across Monaco’s cultural venues with numerous concerts. Classical music lovers can enjoy the Monaco Philharmonic Orchestra’s performances on 5, 13, 14, 16, and 27 April at the Rainier III Auditorium, Monaco Cathedral, and the Opéra Garnier.

Head to Monaco Cathedral on 14 April for the OPMC “Spiritual Concert” © Monaco Tribune.

For the little ones

Ready for a chocolate hunt? Easter is fast approaching and Monaco Town Council has planned a festive program to delight young and old, filled with egg hunts, creative workshops and plenty of fun activities.

12 Monegasque words for Easter

On Wednesday 2 April, the Monaco Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology invites children (8+) for an unforgettable hands-on experience with exciting insects that have survived through the ages such as bees, beetles, and butterflies. On 14 April, younger kids can enjoy a special workshop, “Le Voyage du Bouquetin/The Journey of the Ibex.”

At the Théâtre des Muses, young audiences can delight in “Oscar et le Grenier de tante Léopoldine /Oscar and Aunt Léopoldine’s Attic” on Wednesday 23, Saturday 26, and Sunday 27 April. Oscar is a little city boy, but he has to spend 15 days in the countryside at his aunt’s house… An adventure that will teach him a lot.

The final performance of the play “Au fil des Saisons” will take place on 2 April at 4:30 p.m. at the Théâtre des Muses © Théâtre des Muses.

For adults, the Théâtre des Variétés and the Théâtre Princesse Grâce are offering several plays this month, as is the Théâtre des Muses.

Eating out

We’ve explored three must-try restaurants at Port of Nice. Offering a mix of French and Mediterranean cuisine, South African influences, and exotic flavours, there is something to everyone’s taste!

Parma ham, salami Napoli, mortadella, pecorino toscano, provolone dolce © Monaco Tribune

We also thought of commuters and went on the hunt for the best lunch deals in the Principality. A pleasant surprise: some exceptional restaurants are offering quick, tasty and affordable food, perfect for a fleeting lunch break.

And because we never say no to good fries, we made a detour to the Méridien Beach Plaza, where the Smakelijk! brasserie has teamed up with fried potato specialists Frites Atelier for a delicious collaboration between Monaco and Belgium.

Unusual events

Irish Celtic brings Ireland to the Principality. On 11 April, 2025, the stage at the Grimaldi Forum will welcome the iconic Paddy Flynn and Diarmuid. A father and son prepare to set off on a transformational journey where values, legends, and traditions come together. Let’s hope they don’t bring the Irish weather with them… Tickets are still available on the Grimaldi Forum ticketing site.

The Grand Prix is approaching, the perfect time to add a Porsche to your collection, don’t you think? Top Marques Monaco and zondacrypto are giving away a 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera S worth €150,000. We’ve explained all the details on how to enter this exciting competition.

Top Marques Monaco will take place from May 7-11, 2025, for its 20th edition © Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune.

A photography competition for young people in Monaco! Calling creatives aged 11-25, the Directorate of Cultural Affairs is launching a photo competition focused on Monaco’s architectural heritage. Whether you are Monegasque, a resident, a student, or a worker in the Principality, this is your chance to capture the essence of the buildings that define the identity of the Rock.

Sports

In Monaco this April, and as it has done for over 100 years, the little yellow ball will take centre stage and steal the spotlight from other sports. For the 118th time, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters returns to the Principality from 6-13 April. 9 of the top 10 players in the world will be present, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will try to defend his crown. Good luck predicting the future winner…

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: 9 of world’s top 10 players coming to Monaco

In football, after an electric derby win, Adi Hütter’s men will host Olympique de Marseille on 12 April at 5:00 p.m., for another top-of-the-table clash. And since good news comes in twos, you can catch Maghnes Akliouche’s team the following week, facing the surprising Strasbourg team on 19 April at 7:00 p.m. It’s a crucial month for Champions League qualification.

Victorious against OGC Nice (2-1), the Monégasques are ready to welcome Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Louis II. © AS Monaco

Also at the Stade Louis II, but heading down a few floors, the Roca Team will face Panathinaikos on Thursday 3 April in Euroleague, and three opponents in Betclic Elite. The team will meet Nanterre on 5 April, Saint-Quentin on the 12th, and Limoges on the 27th.

Discovery of the Month

Box 98, the brand-new entertainment centre in Monaco, opens its doors on 1 April, and once again, this is no April Fool’s joke. Successor to the Nibox, a name that might ring a bell, this new venue above the Fontvieille Shopping Center is situated in the former location of Prince Albert II’s car collection.

A brilliant karting track awaits you, along with bowling, simulators, and even arcade machines. If you want to show off your lovely singing voice to your friends, you can also enjoy karaoke and blind tests.

Prince Albert II in Mulhouse: the Grimaldi passion for motoring honoured in an exhibition full of memories

Give plants a new home!

Give a new home to plants that are about to be uprooted! On 9 April at Princesse Antoinette Park, Monaco Town Council will offer a hundred winter plants (cyclamens, geraniums, primroses, etc.). On-site gardeners from Princesse Antoinette Park will be available to provide planting advice and tips.