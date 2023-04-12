12 Monegasque words for Easter

How well do you know the Monegasque language? Monaco Tribune, in partnership with the Académie des Langues Dialectales, gives you a list of words and expressions to boost your vocabulary.

This year, Easter was celebrated on Sunday 9 April. As the Académie des Langues Dialectales reminds us, Easter is the most important and oldest documented Christian festival. Religious events take place during the holy week that precedes Easter Sunday. It is an opportunity for families to gather for a lovely meal, with the traditional leg of lamb, the “Easter dove” and not forgetting the Monegasque fougasse for dessert.

The best books for learning the Monegasque language

Holy Week : semana santa

Easter : Pasca

Sunday : dumenega

Bell : campana

Family : famiya

Lamb and leg of lamb : agnelu ; gigotu d’agnelu

Fougasse : fugassa

Hen : galina, pula

Chick : pulin

Egg : oevu

Chocolate : ciculata

Rabbit : lapin

The ü (umlaut) is pronounced u. And the u without an umlaut is pronounced ou.