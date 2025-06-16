Entire Princely Family launches 6th Grimaldi Historic Sites gathering

This weekend, the Place du Palais welcomed eight French and Italian municipalities, who have in common a shared history with the Monegasque dynasty. What was on offer? Monaco Tribune takes you on a tour!

Respecting what has become a tradition, Monaco honoured its historical ties with eight European municipalities at the 6th Grimaldi Historic Sites Gathering. Organised by the Fédération des Sites Historiques Grimaldi, the event included Polignac, Lavoûte-sur-Loire, Saint-Pal-de-Chalencon (Haute-Loire), Ollioules (Var), Uzès (Gard), Villeneuve-Loubet (Alpes-Maritimes), as well as the Italian towns Bardi and Compiano (province of Parma), all of which have been linked to the Grimaldi family over the centuries.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, inaugurated the event on Saturday morning. Each of the participating municipalities was warmly thanked, and their representatives were presented with an honorary plaque on stage by the Sovereign.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Showcasing local products:

On the Place du Palais, a number of stalls regaled foodies throughout the weekend. Local craftsmen and women showcased their traditional skills. Pascal, a farmer from Uzès, proudly presented his organic produce: “I grow my crops using Mediterranean methods, with watering techniques that are suited to our climate. My specialities are aromatic plants such as elderflower, verbena and lavender, as well as lemon balm and figs.”

For this dedicated producer, taking part in the event is much more than just an exhibition: “We have an exceptional setting and a wonderful welcome. This is my first time here, but I hope to be back next year!”

Pascal preparing to welcome lots of visitors on his stall! © Monaco Tribune

The family tradition was also in the spotlight, with Benoît from Maison Jonquier, based in Ollioules near Toulon. His family-run business has been perpetuating the art of confectionery for six generations: “We’ve specialised in nougat since the beginning, but we also offer other confectionery products, spreads and even savoury products.”

Benoît’s nougats were a real treat for visitors with a sweet tooth © Monaco Tribune

Meeting the craftspeople:

Frédéric Martin of Elemanta Forge d’art, representing Polignac, impressed visitors with his wrought iron creations: railings, sculptures and furniture all showcase his exceptional expertise. “I’ve already had the pleasure of visiting Monaco as a tourist, but this is the first time I’ve come as a professional. We received a truly exceptional welcome.”

Frédéric, a blacksmith, brought his work to the Place du Palais! © Monaco Tribune

Learning about towns in the Grimaldi historic sites network:

A number of stands featuring the tourist offices of Grimaldi Historic Sites members enabled visitors to find out more about these regions and their links to the history of the Principality. Maps, brochures, photos and discussions with local representatives afford a real insight into the heritage, traditions and tourist attractions of these emblematic villages and towns. It’s a perfect opportunity for a remote but informed visit.

Grabbing a bite:

The weather was particularly warm over the weekend, so the ice cream stands were a big hit – and there was something for everyone. A host of Italian exhibitors were on hand to let visitors taste their delicious Parmesan cheese and other typical products such as olive oil.

Italian cheese lovers were in for a treat! © Monaco Tribune

For lovers of French cuisine, the Grand Cordon d’Or Monaco stand was also well worth a visit. Prince Albert II spent a long time there talking to the chefs.

Activities and a Grimaldi comic book to discover:

There were activities and entertainment throughout Saturday on the Place du Palais. In the evening, after the concert by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra at 9pm, a magnificent sound and light show was projected onto the façade of the Prince’s Palace. An unmissable event.



The programme continued on Sunday with demonstrations of Pàijeda (a Monegasque martial art), Provençal songs by the Lou Fougau Prouvençau group, and historical walks by the Chemin du Temps group!



The weekend also previewed the comic book “Monaco, l’épopée des Grimaldi,” (the Grimaldi saga), published by Glénat. The book will be available in bookshops from 25 June, but a small stock was already for sale on the Place du Palais.