Visitors enjoy tastes of Grimaldi Historic Sites on Monaco harbour

Olive oil, culinary specialities, cosmetics, ceramics, perfumes… the market offers a wide choice of local products.

The Grimaldi Historic Sites market is back at Port Hercule for the second year running. It sits alongside the many activities organised by Monaco’s town council to add colour to the holiday season for tourists but also Monegasques and residents.

Terlizzi, Grasse, Cagnes, Puget-Théniers… In all, ten or so chalets representing different towns listed as Grimaldi Historical Sites of Monaco are set up on Quai Albert I. The chalets house artisans who are here to present their products, providing a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds.

They all have the Grimaldi of Monaco Historic Sites label. This geographical label attests that the traders come from sites that historically once belonged to the Grimaldi dynasty. “It’s purely a geographical label,” explains Hubert Blanc, project manager at Pavillon Monaco, the company that organises the Historic Site Gatherings as well as the market at Port Hercule.

A great showcase for the artisans

Artisans showcasing their products and home towns in an exceptional setting © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

The objective is twofold: to promote both local traders from the Grimaldi Historical Sites and the Principality through these former territories. “The goal is to strengthen the friendship between Monaco and its former towns and fiefdoms,” says Hubert Blanc.

What’s more, there’s no outlay for the artisans. “The Town Hall generously provides the site and the chalet, they have no rent to pay,” says Mr. Blanc. A winning formula for the happy traders, who only need to bring their products and show them off.

The market will remain in the port until August 25. It is open every day from 4.30 pm to 10 pm on the Quai Albert I, with a wide range of products including cheese, cold cuts, hot dogs, barbagiuans, fougasses, nougat, beers, olives, olive oil and foie gras. Not forgetting the cosmetics made with donkey milk, ceramics and perfumes that are also for sale.

© Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

After the Rencontres des Sites Historiques in June, this market is the second summer iteration of a successful formula. Visitors are always delighted to discover products from local artisans and to taste the many local specialities.