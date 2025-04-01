Monaco’s Gastronomic Stars: Where to dine based on your zodiac sign?

Find out which Monegasque establishment aligns with your star sign’s personality traits in our celestial guide to dining in the Principality.

As the Michelin Guide has just awarded its prestigious stars to Monaco’s exceptional dining establishments, Monaco Tribune takes a different approach to the local culinary scene this April 1st. What if your zodiac sign determined your ideal gastronomic experience? From dazzling palaces and trendy hotspots to intimate hideaways, here’s our gourmet constellation for a stellar exploration of Monaco’s flavours.

♈ Aries – VIP Lounges at AS Monaco

Dynamic and passionate, Aries thrives in the high-energy setting of the VIP lounges at Stade Louis-II. A born leader, they revel in the electric atmosphere of the Salon Honneur, where elite networking meets top-tier sports. This exclusive venue, redesigned to foster professional relationships, offers refined cuisine by Le Catering Robuchon Monaco. Between decisive plays on the field, Aries enjoys the mix of business and conviviality, surrounded by Monaco’s economic and political elite. Beware, though—if AS Monaco loses, Aries’ fiery nature may just lead them to a rugby field to vent their frustration!

♉ Taurus – Pavyllon Monte-Carlo at l’Hôtel Hermitage

For Taurus, a lover of comfort and refined tastes, Pavyllon Monte-Carlo by Yannick Alléno at Hôtel Hermitage is a perfect match. This earth sign, patient and indulgent, delights in a leisurely Parisian-style Sunday brunch that effortlessly extends into dinner. Why rush when you can savor œufs cocotte with sea urchins and Prunier caviar, macarons glacés with smoked scamorza, or caramelised hazelnut brioche? Naturally drawn to abundance, Taurus enjoys the expertly selected champagne while engaging in conversation with fellow gourmets. This temple of starred gastronomy offers exactly what Taurus craves: the perfect balance of subtle luxury and authentic pleasure.

♊ Gemini – From Quai des Artistes to Paris via the Heliport

Ever-curious and constantly on the move, Gemini refuses to settle for just one restaurant. Their ideal evening? A true gastronomic adventure, beginning with oysters and champagne at Quai des Artistes, followed by a main course at Brasserie Smakelijk—why not pair seafood with Belgian fries? Gemini’s versatile spirit thrives in these contrasts. To cap off the night, they head to Monaco’s heliport, jetting off to Paris for Cédric Grolet’s famed sculpted fruit desserts—both photogenic and delectable. Naturally, between bites, Gemini documents this culinary journey in real-time on Instagram, sharing Stories and flavours.

♋ Cancer – Le Marché de la Condamine

Sensitive and traditional, Cancer finds solace in the beating heart of Monaco: Marché de la Condamine. This family-oriented and intuitive soul feels right at home in the lively marketplace, where humanity echoes between the stalls. At Place d’Armes, Cancer gathers loved ones around a welcoming table, where everyone finds a dish to their liking. While children play nearby, Cancer, ever the caregiver, watches over them with tenderness. However, recent redevelopment plans worry them—will the soul of this beloved spot be altered? Between modernity and tradition, Cancer hopes that the community spirit and authenticity of this cherished locale remain untouched.

♌ Leo – Le Grill at l’Hôtel de Paris

For the regal Leo, only the lofty heights will suffice. Perched on the 8th floor of Hôtel de Paris, Le Grill offers a panoramic view befitting their majestic nature. Under the guidance of chef Franck Cerutti, this Michelin-starred restaurant is famed for its exquisite grilled meats—perfect for Leo’s carnivorous appetite. Elegance is paramount; jackets are required for dinner, a formality Leo, ever the epitome of distinction, appreciates. When the roof opens to reveal the sky, whether for a sunlit lunch or a starlit dinner, Leo feels truly in their element, surveying their kingdom in all its splendour.

♍ Virgo – Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac

Detail-oriented Virgo finds their gastronomic nirvana at Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac at Hôtel Métropole. This perfectionist sign delights in the meticulous attention to detail, from the open kitchen to the impeccable service. Their analytical mind is captivated by the bread cart featuring 19 in-house varieties—including intriguing squid ink bread. Dishes such as caviar with organic egg in a zucchini blossom or lobster lasagna cater to their refined palate. And the dessert cart, offering fifteen exquisite pastries, embodies Virgo’s pursuit of excellence. In this two-starred establishment, even their critical eye struggles to find a flaw.

♎ Libra – Le Salon Rose at Casino de Monte-Carlo

Refined and harmonious Libra is naturally drawn to Le Salon Rose at Casino de Monte-Carlo. This pearl-hued boudoir-like space evokes an oyster hiding its precious gem, perfectly suiting Libra’s keen aesthetic sense. Once a salon for intellectual conversations, its cozy alcoves provide the ideal setting for the air sign’s beloved deep discussions. The terrace overlooking the Mediterranean and a menu blending Asian and Mediterranean flavours delight their love for balanced contrasts. After dinner, Libra faces a tough choice—poker or roulette? Thankfully, the late-night casino hours accommodate their famous indecisiveness. Between play and seduction, elegance and pleasure, this sign finds in Le Salon Rose’s sophisticated haven the perfect stage to showcase its natural charm.

♏ Scorpio – From Sexy Tacos to Buddha-Bar

Mysterious Scorpio begins their evening at Sexy Tacos on Larvotto Beach, where fiery Mexican flavours and potent tequila mirror their intense and unpredictable nature. This deep and magnetic water sign thrives on spice—so much so, they might even eat a cactus if it were on the menu! The night naturally progresses to Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo, a semi-dark temple that matches their enigmatic allure. While others succumb to the sultry lounge ambiance, Scorpio, ever in transformation, meditates alone before the imposing Buddha statue. In this breathtaking setting with seven-metre-high ceilings, between wood paneling and gilded accents, they find a reflection of their own complexity—deeply connected to the unseen while paradoxically remaining distant.

♐ Sagittarius – The Maybourne Riviera

Adventurous Sagittarius travels beyond Monaco to The Maybourne Riviera in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. This free-spirited philosopher needs literal elevation, relishing the panoramic views stretching from Italy to Monte-Carlo. Enthralled by chef Mauro Colagreco’s creations at Ceto, they savour blue lobster and scallops while contemplating the vast Mediterranean. The treasures of the sea—bluefin tuna, scallops, or blue lobster—fuel their taste for exploration and expansion. The restaurant’s fish aging chamber, its centrepiece, captivates their intellectual curiosity. But for this fire sign, always in search of new experiences, the meal is just the beginning—they will likely end their day paragliding over the Côte d’Azur with Imagin’Air, embodying their symbol: the winged centaur.

♑ Capricorn – Private Catering Service

The pragmatic Capricorn, too absorbed in their finance career to take a proper lunch break, opts for a private catering service that delivers directly to their office. This ambitious and methodical earth sign maximises their precious time by transforming their meeting room into an exceptional dining space to impress clients. Thanks to their professional success, they can afford the services of Monaco’s top chefs without leaving their workplace. For this workaholic, the financial markets wait for no one, and no restaurant can replace the comfort of their office—their true home. Their meal will be precise, calculated, and efficient—just like their investment strategies. Capricorn savours this practical solution that allows them to maintain productivity while discreetly enjoying the gastronomic pleasures their status affords.

♒ Aquarius – Seaside Juicery

The visionary Aquarius naturally gravitates toward Seaside Juicery, a pioneer of plant-based cuisine in Monaco. Always ahead of their time, this air sign enthusiastically supports this innovative approach, which merges personal health with planetary preservation. Unconventional and humanitarian, they appreciate the establishment’s philosophy of prioritising local, organic and ethically sourced ingredients. John, the founder, shares their vision of a more conscious future, where food becomes a vehicle for transformation. Every colourful and flavourful recipe fuels their progressive spirit and thirst for originality. A natural communicator, Aquarius won’t hesitate to share this avant-garde culinary experience on social media, inspiring their circle to explore new dietary paths. In this haven of freshness and innovation, they reconnect with their core values: freedom, creativity and commitment to a better world.

♓ Pisces – Neptune Beach and La Note Bleue

Ethereal Pisces, ruled by Neptune, is naturally drawn to the establishments of Larvotto Beach. This tender-hearted dreamer drifts between Neptune Beach, a peaceful haven on the private shore, and La Note Bleue, where melodies blend seamlessly with the rhythm of the waves. The artistic soul of this water sign flourishes in an atmosphere infused with music. After a contemplative meal overlooking the Mediterranean, Pisces—forever seeking spiritual escape—might join free diver Pierre Frolla for a deep-sea immersion. Far from the clamour of society, they find in these blue depths a reflection of their own nature: fluid, mystical, and deeply connected to the universe. This communion with the ocean feeds their desire to transcend earthly boundaries and explore greater realities.