5 excellent brunch restaurants in Monaco

The Principality is full of places to eat a hearty meal.

Brunch, when breakfast and lunch become one. The brunch craze has spread around the world, and many brands have added it to their menus. Whether it’s specials, set menus or buffets, here’s an overview of some of the best brunch spots in Monaco.

Izakaya Cozza

This brunch is served at the table, but is all-you-can-eat for 49 euros. © Izakaya Cozza

Since October, the Principality’s first Japanese brunch has been on offer at this restaurant. On the brunch menu: beef bao confit with soy, sushi and rolls with semi-cooked salmon or spicy tuna, crispy chicken karaage, ramen soup, soft-boiled egg or the popular savoury pancakes known as “okonomiyaki”. On the sweet side, discover the Mille-Crêpes cake with matcha and white chocolate, fresh fruit or daifuku with black sesame.

Location: 11 rue du Portier

11 rue du Portier Opening hours: every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Price: 49 euros with a free Lychee Bellini

Azzurra Kitchen

Azzurra Kitchen at Novotel Monte-Carlo. ©Azzurra Kitchen

Close to the Monaco train station, the Novotel Monte-Carlo is home to the Azzurra Kitchen, a restaurant for hotel guests which is also open to the public. Every Sunday, discover the Azzurra Brunch, in the light and airy setting offered by the three-storey high glass roof. Various set menus are available, each including a fruit juice and a hot drink. Viennoiseries, scrambled eggs, toasts…The Healthy and Azzurra set menus offer a savoury toast from the chef and a chef’s special at an additional cost respectively.

Location : 16 Bd Princesse Charlotte

16 Bd Princesse Charlotte Opening Hours : Sunday from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Prices: Set menus from €25 to €45

Champagne Brunch Party

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Until June 2024, the Monte-Carlo Bay is hosting this luxurious brunch, where Taittinger Cuvée Prestige Champagne is freely available, accompanied by live music. On the menu, this brunch imagined by Chef Marcel Ravin features meat and fish dishes, in addition to a waffle, crepe and ice-cream stand for a gourmet buffet. From appetisers to a salad bar, there’s a broad choice of options for a complete and copious brunch.

Location: 40 Avenue Princesse Grace

40 Avenue Princesse Grace Opening Hours: Every Sunday until June 30, 2024 – 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Every Sunday until June 30, 2024 – 12:30 to 3 p.m. Price: €135 per person

Pavyllon Monte-Carlo

Brunch at the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo. ©Monaco Tribune

Every Sunday, Chef Yannick Alléno and his teams offer a Parisian-style brunch, featuring pastries, gourmet spreads and fresh fruit juices. And that’s just the beginning. There are also new recipes, like the original “Goodwich”, a warm gougère choux pastry with jambon de Paris (French-style ham). Or creative eggs and Côte d’Azur-inspired dishes imagined by the chef. For those with a sweet tooth, opt for the selection of desserts or the crêpe soufflée with Grand Marnier while sipping tea.

Opening Hours: every Sunday – 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

every Sunday – 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Price: €145 excluding drinks

€145 excluding drinks Location: 1 Square Beaumarchais

A’Trego

©A’Trego

Located at the Port de Cap d’Ail, the restaurant offers a Dolce Vita Brunch every Sunday. “Welcome to our sun-drenched world of Italian flavours! Explore the magic of Italy with our festive and convivial brunch”, describes the restaurant. On the menu are assorted cheeses and Italian charcuterie, accompanied by scrambled eggs, smoked palm, fish, meat or pastries. Alongside a choice of dessert, a hot drink and fresh fruit juice are also available.