Fast-food, gourmet, British: new restaurants to try in Monaco

The new year has seen new restaurants open in Monaco.

Restaurateurs have ‘cooked up’ a variety of concepts to meet increasingly strong and diverse demand.

Advertising

Marlow: British food revisited

Located in the new Mareterra eco-district, Marlow is the Société des Bains de Mer’s brand new all-day dining concept. Managed by Bryan Gaillard, it has the chic and relaxed atmosphere of an English club. Designed by Franco-Mexican interior architect Hugo Toro, the restaurant pays tribute to elegance from across the Channel. Lady Marlow has come up with a menu that revisits traditional Anglo-Saxon cuisine with a touch of mischief: you’ll find a number of British specialities such as Beef Wellington, Scotch Eggs and Fish & Chips or the signature Marlow Pie and Marlow Brownie.

The Marlow Pie © Monte-Carlo SBM

You can expect to pay an average of just over thirty euros for main courses, and around ten euros for starters and desserts.

Open from 8.30 am to midnight, Marlow changes mood as the day progresses, waking up gently, then becoming studious, friendly, joyful and finally festive. The restaurant also provides a takeaway service.

Practical info:

Opening times : 8.30 am to midnight- Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Place Princesse Gabriella, 98000 Monaco

+377 98 06 14 00

Prince Albert II and Charles Leclerc open British restaurant in world’s most expensive district

WAM: a fast gourmet sandwich shop

The brainchild of Anthony Orengo and William Scheffer, WAM breaks new ground with a brand new concept: Stacks. The goal: cut an Italian-flavoured sandwich into three and stack it. The sandwiches are prepared with fresh ingredients and served on homemade artisan bread, which is a mix between a focaccia and a pizza dough base.

WAM’s “Stack” sandwich © Monaco Tribune

There’s a wide selection of stacks to suit all tastes. There are two meat options, two fish options and two veggie/vegan alternatives. There is also a choice of sides to go with your sandwich: crispy baked potatoes, original popcorn or fresh raw vegetables. The deal costs €19.90. The restaurant also has a takeaway service so you can feast in your favourite spot. Somewhere between a modern fast-food restaurant and a cosy café, WAM is open Mondays to Fridays from 7.30 am to 6.30 pm

The first layer of a “Stack” © Monaco Tribune

Practical info:

Opening times : 7.30 am to 6.30 pm – Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Park Palace, 27 Av. de la Costa, 98000 Monaco

+377 93 50 60 00

Dean & Deluca: an iconic brand

Founded in 1977 in SoHo, New York, and now with 77 stores around the world, the iconic brand chose Monaco to open its very first restaurant in Europe.

The classic pastrami sauerkraut by Dean & Deluca © Monaco Tribune

Located on the first floor of the Metropole Shopping Center, Dean & Deluca Monte-Carlo invites foodies to enjoy a unique culinary experience at the crossroads of gastronomy, lifestyle and architecture.

It is open all day for you to discover American cuisine with strong Italian influences, such as a sauerkraut and pastrami sandwich. The average price of the different menu items is €15.

The restaurant also serves excellent pastries © Dean & Deluca Monte-Carlo

An exclusive gourmet grocery store is also available on site. You’ll find carefully selected products from local producers, with a focus on quality and authenticity.

Practical info:

Opening times : 8 am to 7.30 pm – Closed on Sundays

Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo – 17 Av. des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

+377 99 92 50 47

Robuchon Monaco: from fine dining to the Petit Café

The Robuchon Monaco gourmet restaurant has arrived! The concept combines tradition and modernity, revisiting classic French cuisine with a contemporary twist. Respecting the legacy of the world’s most Michelin-starred chef, Joël Robuchon, the establishment embodies his philosophy: a perpetual quest for perfection and an unconditional love of gastronomy. In the evening, the restaurant comes alive with music to create a festive and vibrant atmosphere. A 7-course dinner menu is available for €225, or you can opt for the 3-course lunch menu, priced at €95.

Practical info:

Opening times : 12.30 pm – 2.30 pm / 7 pm – 10.30 pm – Closed on Mondays and Sundays

Esplanade du Portier, 98000 Monaco

+377 99 92 44 73

© Robuchon Monaco

Le Petit Café: Open since September, Le Petit Café Robuchon is a quick and affordable way to enjoy breakfast or lunch.

Coffee break © Robuchon Monaco

The cuisine is refined and you can have your food to go. The dishes are presented in a practical format with a hallmark mastery of textures and flavours. With its wide choice of dishes, Le Petit Café provides an authentic and contemporary experience, true to the Chef’s legacy. The average price is aorund €30.



Le Petit Café Robuchon welcomes you every Sunday for its traditional brunch, priced at €95 per person.

Practical info: