Monaco hosts world’s first yachting industry summit

For the first time, experts, engineers, visionaries, enthusiasts, institutions and leaders in yachting and superyachting will be meeting in the Principality.

A major new event is due to be added to the yachting calendar: the World Yachting Summit (WYS). And it’s Monaco, and more specifically the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, that has been chosen for the inaugural edition.

Advertising

From 15 to 17 April 2025, the industry’s key players will meet to discuss the major challenges facing the future of yachting and draw up action plans. Networking, plenary conferences, sessions in parallel covering four major themes (Business Perspectives – Paradigm Shifts; Tourism and Yachting – Recipes for Success; Technological Advances – Target Zero Emissions; Future Challenges – Reinventing Yachting) as well as evening events will all be happening at the WYS.

The summit boasts an impressive line-up of speakers, including Francis Lapp (founder and CEO of Sunreef Yachts), Espen Øino (renowned yacht designer), Tobias Kohl (Rolls-Royce Solutions) and Nicolas Boulet (CEO of WISAMO Michelin). The event will kick off with a presentation by Altrata-Wealth-X on ‘The Future of Wealth’, while Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, will give a speech on aligning yachting with environmental protection.

In addition to topics that are specific to yachting, the summit will provide insights into related luxury sectors, including private aviation, luxury hospitality and wealth management. The event will also feature a Showroom for networking and an Innov’ Lounge specifically for start-ups looking to make connections with industry stakeholders.

Artificial intelligence: a game-changer for the financial sector

The launch is the result of a strategic partnership agreement signed with Monaco Marina Management. Its ambition is “to help clients and authorities create or transform marinas into nautical lifestyle centres, combining performance, aesthetics and sustainability, at the service of the surrounding communities and for the promotion of coastal destinations,” say the organisers.

With tickets almost sold out, interested parties are advised to book quickly. WYS is committed to international expansion, with plans to involve new geographical locations in future editions, starting with Dubai in 2026.

For more information: worldyachtingsummit.com