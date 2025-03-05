Three exclusive dinners to launch Monte-Carlo’s gastronomic season

One of the meals will take place at the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin - ©SBM

Bookings are now open for three undoubtedly memorable feasts!

Calling all gourmets who are looking for an unparalleled event: Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has announced the launch of the gastronomic season in its Michelin-starred restaurants, with three exclusive dinner events to tantalise your taste buds.

Advertising

The first will take place on 21 March at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo , with a gastronomic meal in the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo, run by Yannick Alléno* in collaboration with Château de Beaucastel. An exclusive bonus – François Perrin, owner of the Château, will be on hand to share some anecdotes about the historic domaine. The five-course menu, priced at 290 euros, includes an aperitif, two starters, fish and meat and dessert.

On 28 March 2025, the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin** will be providing a six-course menu called “Terre de naissance”, (Birthplace) featuring original food and rum pairings. Each dish will be served with a Martinique rum, to create a real harmony of flavours on the palate. The gastronomic meal, priced at 295 euros, will be organised in partnership with CODERUM Martinique, which includes all the distillers of agricultural and cane rum on the French Caribbean island.

Then it will be the turn of Michelin-starred chef Dominique Lory and celebrated Italian chef Alessandro Borghese to put on a four-hands dinner on the top floor of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo on 26 April. The menu includes gamberoni from Sanremo, Venetian-style cod, spaghettone cacio e pepe and Sicilian cassata. These fine Mediterranean products will be accompanied by regional Italian wines. In all, eight courses await guests for a top-class meal priced at 300 euros.