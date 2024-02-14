Prince Albert II inaugurates Blue Bay Marcel Ravin restaurant

Inauguration of the Blue Bay Monte Carlo in the presence of Prince Albert II, Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des bains de Mer, Frédéric Darnet, General Manager of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and Chef Marcel Ravin - © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

After a five-month transformation, the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort is open in time for Saint Valentine’s Day.

The new Blue Bay Marcel Ravin sees itself as “an ode to life, nature and the bounty of the Caribbean.” The inauguration of the new incarnation of the Blue Bay Monte Carlo took place in the presence of Prince Albert II, Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des bains de Mer, Frédéric Darnet, General Manager of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and Chef Marcel Ravin on February 10.

“I feel proud to welcome the Sovereign, who will be opening the restaurant at the inauguration,” Marcel Ravin told Monaco Info. Prince Albert II discovered the Blue Bay’s new look. The decor, which was dreamt up by the double Michelin-starred chef, recently awarded the “Grandes tables du monde” label , brings together all the elements of a unique identity. Both in his cuisine and in his setting, Marcel Ravin combines “his Caribbean roots, his Mediterranean home, and his travels on the five continents.”

Indoor dining room at the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin – ©SBM

Ringing the changes on the menu too

He describes a setting with “lots of materials.” The restaurant seeks to include “life’s five elements … water, earth, fire, metal and wood.”

As for the menu, the dishes will vary according to the chef’s vegetable garden. In addition, the chef’s diverse and multicultural inspirations are reflected in his signature and new dishes. Among them, we find: a beautiful raviole of lobster, coconut water curry, Zēbāfē oil, sweet potato with cocoa butter, ginger, trout roe; a Buckler Sorrel Lacté served in a gourd, or:

Monte-Carlo egg, cassava truffle maracuja – © SBM

Black poultry roasted under hot stone pebbles, dachine cream and lacto-fermented brocoletti – © SBM

New food & wine and non-alcoholic food & flavour pairings are available to complete the experience. Created by the Chef and his Sommelier, these pairings “create surprising and tasty combinations.”

Patio at the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin – ©SBM

Marcel Ravin worked with Maison Clément to create a Signatures rum that combines “notes of cocoa, leather and vanilla, with a herbaceous side and a distinct taste.”

The culinary experience can be discovered from 14 February.

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort – 40 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Wednesday to Saturday, from 7.30 pm

Menus:

Solstice – 195 euros,

Agoulou – 320 euros and

Inspirations Légumières et de nos Jardins (Garden vegetable inspirations) – 175 euros.

Bookings: +377.98.06.03.60