Where to enjoy the best festive dinner this summer in Monaco?

Here are our top recommendations for must-do festive dinners in Monaco this summer.

The summer season is underway and that means dinner dances! A perfect mix of music and delicious dishes, there are venues with a unique atmosphere that are a must in the Principality. Here is a selection of places to go for a festive summer night out.

Advertising

Dancing and music – where to go in Monaco

1. Maona, a summer cabaret atmosphere

The bar at Maona opens at 6pm © Monte-Carlo SBM

From Jerry Lewis to Josephine Baker, Liza Minelli and Yves Montant, all the icons of the 60s set foot in the party mecca that is Maona. And until September 29, 2024, you too could sway to the rhythm of music past and present, while enjoying tasty Mediterranean cuisine.

From 7 pm to 8 pm, a retro soundtrack created by the French electro collective Bon Entendeur kicks the evening off. Then it’s Diva time, with Niki Black this summer, who performs live between 8pm and 2am before an electro-disco DJ set takes over.

Where: 699 Avenue Princesse Grace 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Times: Every evening from Monday to Saturday from 6.30 pm

Experiences: Bar, restaurant and lounge with sea view

Menu prices: Starters from €20 – Salads from €28 – Meat/fish from €20 – Pasta from €28 – Desserts from €18

Bookings: online or +377 98 06 56 00

Maona nightspot reborn in Monte-Carlo

2. COYA, the Peruvian adventure

COYA Monte-Carlo took a Latin-Peruvian turn in 2018 © Monte-Carlo SBM

Statues of Inca warriors, Huaco and Shipibo pottery, hand-carved candlesticks… COYA Monte-Carlo promises a cool trip to Lima as soon as you step through the door, or rather onto the new terrace overlooking the sea and decorated with objets d’art, most of them sourced in Peru. On the menu: Ceviche in all its forms, tiradito galore and piscos served at cocktail time.

And don’t forget that COYA Monte-Carlo welcomes party-goers on the last Friday of the month for a major ‘COYA MUSIC Presents’ evening, starting at 9 pm. And something tells us that it’s not to be missed.

Where: 26 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Times: Open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 7.30 pm to 2 am

Experiences: Bar, restaurant and lounge with sea view

Menu prices: Starters from €8– Salads from €19 – Meat/fish from €19

Bookings: online or +377 98 06 20 20

3. Billionaire and its flamboyant shows

Billionaire dinners combine fine dining and entertainment of all kinds © Billionaire

The ultra-festive “Billionaire” events by Flavio Briatore are taking over the Sporting Monte-Carlo from July 22 to August 21. On stage for the new edition: over 30 international artists, including a number of former Cirque du Soleil performers and Guinness World Record holders, who aim to make a lasting impression.

On your plate, the show will be just as dazzling, with a special menu inspired by Italy and enhanced by a touch of new Asian cuisine.

Where: Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo

Times: Every evening from July 22 to August 21, from 9 pm

Experiences: Dinner Show

Menu price: from 230 euros per person. Menu on request

Reservation: +377 98 06 72 22 only

Billionaire back at Sporting Monte-Carlo for summer

4. La Môme, the party place to be

La Môme Monte-Carlo opened in 2022 © Yann Deret

If you’re looking for a place to party in Monaco, La Môme Monte-Carlo is a must. Located on the roof of the Port Palace, this venue has become an unmissable hotspot in Monegasque nightlife. There is a refined decor, a beautiful view of Port Hercules, friendly staff, creative cocktails, sun-kissed cuisine and above all an unforgettable atmosphere. You have to see it to believe it!

Where : 7 Avenue John Fitzgerald Kennedy 98000 Monaco

Times: Open every day for lunch from noon and for dinner from 7 pm

Experiences: Bar and restaurant with a view of Port Hercules and the Prince’s Palace

Menu prices: Starters from €27 – Meat/fish from €15 – Pasta from €29 – Desserts from €14

Bookings: online or on +37 7 99 92 11 93

TASTE TEST: La Môme Monte-Carlo on the Port Palace rooftop

5. Da Valentino, the newcomer

Da Valentino cocktails are concocted by mixology expert Dimitri © Da Valentino

Step inside the new Da Valentino restaurant and you’ll be treated to an immersive experience in the Italian art of living. The Dolce Vita atmosphere is evident thanks to the 100% Italian staff, the typical woodwork, the lush vegetation but also the fresh and colourful products.

Dinner is served from 8.30 pm, and you can then dance the night away until 3 am. Dalida, Nino Rota and Ennio Morricone accompany the guests for an evening they are clearly not about to forget.

Where: Le Formentor – 27 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Times: Open every day for lunch from noon and for aperitif/dinner from 5.30 pm

Experiences: Bar, restaurant and lounge

Menu prices: Starters from €19 – Meat/fish from €33 – Pasta from €29 – Desserts from €11

Bookings: online or on +377 99 99 49 49

TASTE TEST: Da Valentino, la dolce vita in Monaco