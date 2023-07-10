Maona nightspot reborn in Monte-Carlo

‘MA’ as in MAria Callas and ‘ONA’ as in Aristotle ONAssis, the two figures who gave their names to the original MAONA when it was created in 1962.

Located within the Monte-Carlo Beach hotel, the Maona Monte-Carlo season is underway. The new party venue, created by the Société des Bains de Mer, recaptures the nightlife for which the Côte d’Azur was famous in the 60s and 70s.

In a particularly cosy and elegant setting, the new venue for summer nights out in Monaco is aiming for an open-air cabaret atmosphere. As the slogan says, “The legend lives on.” Decades ago, the Maona was home to Jerry Lewis, Josephine Baker, Yves Montand, Charles Aznavour and Johnny Hallyday, to name but a few.

Located a stone’s throw from the beach, the Maona provides a glamorous setting. © SBM

There will be a retro soundtrack for its 2023 comeback. Every evening from 7pm to 8pm, Belle Epoque, created by French electro collective Bon Entendeur, will kick off the evening with French and Italian Sixties sounds. From 8pm to 2am, it’s nightlife time with a live piano session, a soul diva and an electro-disco DJ set.

A rare elixir to enjoy under the pergola on balmy summer evenings: an exceptional Negroni Monte-Carlo 1956, the year of HSH Prince Rainier’s marriage to Grace Kelly, combining a dry London gin from the 1950s, bitters from 1956 and an Italian vermouth from the same year. © SBM

Local cuisine

The Maona Monte-Carlo wanted a Monegasque identity for its menu. Drawing on the region’s typical family recipes, the Maona Monte-Carlo menu revisits the classics of local cuisine: Barbajuans, stocafi, socca and fougasse can be shared in the lounge bar or as antipasti.

The local cuisine includes nods to the Italian Riviera, with a lobster risotto, a quick pasta recipe by Chef Vincenzo Giordano, along with fish, fruit and vegetables sourced in the immediate vicinity of Monaco, as well as in the hinterland.

Practical info