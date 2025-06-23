Philippe Mettoux defends Monaco’s “original” model before taking office

Monaco’s future Minister of State spoke publicly for the first time since his appointment, describing his vision of the Principality and responding to criticism of its “democratic standards”.

Philippe Mettoux published his first public message since the announcement of his appointment by Prince Albert II, via LinkedIn on Sunday, 2 weeks before he officially takes up his post on July 4. In a long post aimed at his professional network, the future head of the Monegasque government shares his vision of the Principality and addresses questions about its political system.

“There is no doubt that Monaco is successful in the fields of the economy, finance, attractiveness, innovation, tourism and influence, using an original model that combines an active monarchy and an effective democracy,” writes Philippe Mettoux. The senior French civil servant, currently a member of the Conseil d’État and legal director of the SNCF group, firmly defends the Monegasque system: “Whatever some people may think or say, the Principality meets the essential tenets of fundamental public freedoms and the standards commonly observed in Europe and Western countries.”

Recognising, however, that “changes must be rapidly pursued, amplified and brought to fruition,” the future Minister of State is aware of the challenges ahead. He emphasises that Monaco, despite its small size,“faces major political, geopolitical, societal, social, technological and environmental challenges” that allow it “to express itself – and to be heard – in major international forums.”

“I love a challenge”

Philippe Mettoux will succeed Didier Guillaume, who died suddenly last January. He is determined: “I love a challenge. I am prepared and, since I was approached, with France’s approval, I have endeavoured to look beyond the common stereotypes in order to deepen my understanding of the Monegasque State’s identity.”

The future head of government promises to deliver “full-time, delicate, complex and demanding work,” which he intends to carry out “in the service of the Prince, the Principality and all Monegasques, thanks to a trusting and constructive relationship with all the country’s driving forces and more particularly the elected members of the National Council.”

The publication comes less than two weeks after Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Monaco on 7 and 8 June, as Prince Albert II had announced when Philippe Mettoux was officially appointed on 4 June.