Monaco announces new head of government ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s state visit

On Wednesday evening, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco officially appointed Philippe Mettoux as Monaco’s new Minister of State.

According to the official press release, “H.S.H. the Prince has chosen Philippe Mettoux to serve as Minister of State, effective from 4 July 2025.”

The announcement came after Prince Albert II committed to reveal Didier Guillaume’s successor before President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the Principality on 7 and 8 June.

An experienced legal professional

Philippe Mettoux, currently a member of the French Council of State, has dedicated his career to public service. The Prince’s Palace statement explains that he “began his career in the judiciary, as a public prosecutor in various French courts, before joining the Criminal Matters and Pardons Directorate of the Ministry of Justice and the Central Service for the Prevention of Corruption.”

Philippe Mettoux / Photo via LinkedIn

His career path then shifted towards ministerial cabinets: “He was an adviser to Dominique Perben at the French Ministry of Justice, then to Dominique de Villepin at the Ministry of the Interior and Hôtel Matignon, before joining the State Council.”

The press release reveals that since 2013, “Mr Philippe Mettoux has been seconded as Legal and Compliance Director of the SNCF Group and the company’s internal mediator.”

Recognition for Isabelle Berro Amadei’s interim role

Prince Albert II officially expressed “his deep gratitude to Mrs Isabelle Berro Amadei for her dedication and efficiency in acting as Minister of State for nearly six months, while continuing her duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.”

The press release notes that “her strong professionalism and understanding of matters have made a major contribution to ensuring uninterrupted government action.”

A busy diplomatic schedule

The appointment comes just days before the first state visit by a French president to Monaco since 1985. Philippe Mettoux will officially take up his post on 4 July, almost a month after Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Principality, ensuring a smooth transition from the interim role played by Isabelle Berro Amadei since Didier Guillaume’s death in January.