Monaco’s Minister of State Didier Guillaume dies aged 65

On Friday 17 January, the Prince’s Palace issued an official statement announcing the passing of Didier Guillaume, Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco.

A week after the Prince’s Government announced he was being hospitalised, Didier Guillaume has died in hospital after a sudden illness.

The Sovereign Prince sends his most sincere condolences to his wife, Mrs Béatrice Frecenon-Guillaume, to whom Didier Guillaume was married at Monaco Town Hall on 21 December last, to his children, to his brother, and to all his family and friends.

In office since 2 September 2024, Didier Guillaume had distinguished himself through his commitment to serving the Principality, contributing with determination to significant advances on crucial issues for Monaco, both nationally and internationally. His personal qualities have also received unanimous recognition.

© Communication department

“His immense personal qualities”

The Prince’s Government stated in a press release: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing today of Didier Guillaume, Minister of State. The members of the Government and all the Administration staff would like to express their sincere and heartfelt condolences to his wife and family.

We will all remember his remarkable work ethic, his passion for politics in support of women and men, and his spirit of unity and encouragement. As well as being a statesman in the service of the Sovereign Prince, his immense personal qualities rapidly endeared him to the people of Monaco. He carried out his duties with determination and supported the orientations set out by Prince Albert II for our country. The government will pursue the same path.”

Prince Albert II has entrusted the duties of Minister of State in the interim to Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, who will continue to run her own Department.

Funeral details will be announced at a later date.