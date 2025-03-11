Monaco on alert: security drill at Louis II Stadium this evening

Monaco is gearing up for a major deployment of security forces this Tuesday evening. Here’s what residents and visitors need to know.

A large-scale security operation will transform the Fontvieille district into a theatre of operations on Tuesday 11 March. From 6.30 pm, the Louis II Stadium and the surrounding area will stage an emergency simulation exercise involving large numbers of police and emergency services.

The operation, which combines “on-the-ground simulation and command coordination,” according to the Prince’s Government, will cause significant disruption for residents and those passing through the area. In particular, the Avenue des Castelans will be closed to traffic from 6pm until around midnight, when the exercise is due to end.

The Monegasque authorities are calling for vigilance and cooperation from citizens. It is specifically requested that people refrain from overloading the Principality’s operational centres’ emergency lines during that timeframe. Taking photographs or videos is also strongly discouraged in order to avoid the spread of false information on social media.

The drill is part of the Principality’s risk preparation and anticipation strategy, which includes a high level of training for its emergency response teams.

For those who have reason to be in the Fontvieille area on Tuesday evening, it is recommended that you plan alternative routes and expect an unusually strong presence of emergency vehicles in the neighbourhood.