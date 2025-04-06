Prince Rainier III: The “Builder Prince” who transformed Monaco

This Sunday 6 April marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Prince Rainier III. Called the ‘Builder Prince’, he profoundly transformed the Principality of Monaco throughout his reign.

He loved the ocean, vintage cars and ironwork. He played several instruments and took part in theatre productions in his youth, but beyond these passions, he had a guiding vision: a modern, sustainable city, looking towards the future.

On 31 May 1923, Prince Rainier III was the first Sovereign of the Principality to be born on Monegasque soil. Influenced by a strict childhood in the presence of his grandfather, Prince Louis II, and an education across France, England, and Switzerland, he developed a clear and ambitious vision of the princely role from an early age.

After studying political science in Paris, interrupted by the war, the Prince enlisted in the French army in 1944 and served in the Battle of Alsace. He was awarded the Croix de Guerre and made a Knight of the Légion d’Honneur for military distinction.

In 1949, at just 26 years old, he ascended the throne. From the outset of his reign, Prince Rainier III significantly transformed the Principality, both territorially and institutionally. His policy of expansion and modernisation earned him the nickname “Builder Prince.”

“Reclaiming land from the sea”

Aware of the geographical limitations of Monaco, a territory of only 145 hectares in 1861, Prince Rainier III embarked on an unprecedented development: expanding the Principality by building into the sea. Three major projects illustrated his strategy:

Portier District (1958-1961): 3.5 hectares gained

Larvotto Extension (1961-1968): an additional 5.4 hectares

Fontvieille (1966-1973): 22 hectares reclaimed from the sea

Together, these expansions added nearly a fifth of Monaco’s total area, increasing its size to 202 hectares by 2005.

Beyond territorial expansion, Prince Rainier III implemented a policy to modernise infrastructure. In the 1960s, the railway running through the Principality was decommissioned and redesigned, resulting in the opening of a new train station in 1964. Road junctions were built from 1971 to ease traffic flow.

In parallel, public facilities flourished. A heliport (1987), a sea platform (1991) and a floating breakwater to accommodate large cruise ships were constructed, as well as major cultural and sporting institutions: the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology (1959), the Rainier III Nautical Stadium (1961), the Rainier III Auditorium (1979), the Louis II Stadium (1985) and the Grimaldi Forum (2000).

Prince Rainier III outlined a clear direction for his projects: he insisted that urban development must not come at the expense of quality of life. Parks, gardens, squares and a large rose garden were designed throughout the Principality, while buildings had to blend in harmoniously with their environment.

A vision for the 21st Century

In 1974, in an article published in the Club Allemand International magazine, Prince Rainier III outlined what Monaco could look like in the year 2000. He spoke of a renovated city, with a modern convention centre, new schools and hospitals, social housing, improved technical infrastructure and above all, a balance between economic development and environmental consideration. He also stated that the Rock would be preserved as a symbol of national identity.

Ultimately, the work of the “Builder Prince” went beyond urban planning. He revitalised the Société des Bains de Mer and renovated the Casino and the major Monegasque hotels. He actively supported culture, the arts, the circus and ensured the preservation of the Monegasque language.

Diplomatically, he also developed Monaco’s network of embassies, reinforced the constitutional independence of the Principality and maintained strong relations with France, even during the 1962 Franco-Monegasque crisis.

