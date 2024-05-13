50 years ago… Prince Rainier III’s silver jubilee

The Princely Family on the Place du Palais © All rights reserved/ Prince's Palace of Monaco Archives

The celebrations lasted 4 days.

75 years ago, on 9 May 1949, Prince Rainier III succeeded his grandfather Prince Louis II and was to make a lasting impression not only on the appearance of the Principality as a whole, but also on the hearts of Monegasques.

The Builder Prince is still missed today by the people of Monaco.. As a commemoration, the Prince’s Palace has released some photos from its archives. 50 years ago, Monaco celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Prince’s accession to the throne.

To mark the occasion, the Princely Family – Prince Rainier III, Princess Grace, Hereditary Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline and Princess Stéphanie – went to the Cathedral on the morning of 9 May to celebrate a Thanksgiving Mass.

On the walk back to the Palace, the Princely Family enjoyed the performance by the elite band of the State of Geneva. In the afternoon, the Princely Family invited Monegasques inside the Palace walls and into the great courtyard to show them the Hercules Gallery.

The Place du Palais during the celebrations of Prince Rainier III's silver jubilee © All rights reserved/ Prince's Palace of Monaco Archives

On the same day, Prince Rainier III was presented by the Mayor of Monaco and the President of the National Council with the Order of the Grimaldis’ Grand Master’s collar, comprising twelve gold medallions engraved with the Prince’s personal seal.

Prince Rainier III receives the Order of the Grimaldis’ Grand Master’s collar from Auguste Médecin, President of the National Council, and Jean-Louis Médecin, Mayor of Monaco © All rights reserved / Prince’s Palace of Monaco Archives

After 4 days of festivities, Monegasques were invited by Prince Rainier III to share a picnic lunch on the Fontvieille foundations. A fitting end to the celebrations marking the Builder Prince’s silver jubilee.