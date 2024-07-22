Tour de France 2024: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène at start of exceptional Monaco-Nice final stage

The Principality was in a festive frenzy on Sunday 21 July as it hosted the start of the last time trial stage in the 2024 Tour de France. Many key figures were there to witness the historic event, including Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene.

The amazing festive atmosphere, which is unique to the Tour de France, had the Principality buzzing from morning to night. The streets were packed with fans from all over the world as they cheered on their cycling heroes, creating an unparalleled atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

The day took a unique turn for the spectators when Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène arrived for the start of the first rider, the Italian Davide Ballerini. The Princely Couple took time to mingle with the crowds, sharing moments with enthusiasts and those involved in the organisation of the ‘Big Loop’.

“I am very happy and proud to be able to welcome the Tour de France back on what is a historic day since, for the first time, the Tour will not be finishing in Paris or the Paris region. So it’s quite extraordinary, and we are very happy to be the starting point for a day that will end in style with our friends and neighbours in Nice.

I think it’s an incredible effort, the energy and determination are absolutely remarkable. I am fascinated by the amount of effort involved,” the Sovereign told Monaco Info.

Peace and Sport’s ‘Roulons pour la Paix’ (Ride for Peace) parade

A few hours before the official start of the big race, the Sovereign also kicked off the “Ride for Peace” parade. Some forty internationally renowned figures and athletes, all dressed in white, set off to cover the 33.7 kilometres of the final stage of the Tour de France, from Monaco to the majestic Place Masséna in Nice.

The Prince was all smiles as he enthusiastically greeted the participants before launching the parade. Marc Raquil, Christopher Froome, Marlène Harnois, Marion Rousse, Laurent Jalabert and Thomas Voeckler, all Champions for Peace, were there to ride and celebrate the noble, hope-filled initiative.

Organised by Peace and Sport in partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation, the parade was immensely successful in conveying its message: sport is a real vehicle for peace, unity and solidarity in the world.

Prince Albert II with Christian Prudhomme, the Director of the Tour de France

Not forgetting the winner of the final stage and the 2024 Tour de France.

The very last to set off towards Nice after the other 140 riders, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar won the final time trial and took the overall victory in the 2024 Tour de France. At just 25 years old, the young prodigy won the third Tour of his career hands down.

His start, dressed in the leader’s bright Yellow Jersey, was without a doubt the highlight of the day. With palpable determination and to the frenzied cheers of his fans, Tadej Pogačar set off on the decisive time trial, with every pedal stroke bringing him a little closer to the ultimate victory.

Displaying unrivalled power on the uphill sections of La Turbie and Col d’Èze, and staying fast and focused on the descents, the overall leader triumphed in a remarkable time of 45 minutes 24 seconds.

In the closing metres on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais, he even took the liberty of making a symbolic gesture, holding up three fingers to celebrate his third Tour win.

Photo credits:

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna and Charly Gallo

