Princess Charlène on the move for first Road Safety Day

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène set an example on the Esplanade du Larvotto at an event that focused on road safety and soft mobility.

The Esplanade at Larvotto beach was a veritable haven for road safety and cycling on Sunday 23 March. Glorious sunshine greeted the first Road Safety Day, organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation. A large number of Monegasques and visitors came along with their families for a day that put the accent on being active and raising awareness.

Advertising

Princely Couple in support

At the end of the morning, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene honoured the event with their presence. Clearly committed to a cause that is close to her heart, Princess Charlene gladly got on a bike herself as an active participant in the road safety initiative.

This symbolic gesture perfectly illustrates the Princess’ personal commitment, as she seeks to broaden the scope of her Foundation’s remit, known to date for its initiatives to prevent drowning through the “Learn to Swim” and “Water Safety” programmes.

Photos – Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Activities for all ages

Visitors were able to enjoy a rich and divers programme of activities from 10am to 5pm, entirely free of charge. The awareness village, designed in collaboration with the Monegasque Red Cross, the Monaco Fire Brigade, the Polic Department, BEKING and Monabike, featured interactive workshops and practical demonstrations.

The youngest visitors particularly enjoyed the road safety circuit, specially designed to help them work on their reactions and cycling skills in real-life traffic conditions. The more adventurous participants were able to test their skills on the pumptrack, a fun way to learn and improve.

Photos – Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Monabike Challenge: eight hours of soft mobility

The highlight of the day was without a doubt the Monabike Challenge. Six teams made up of well-known figures and representatives of Monegasque institutions took part in a relay race around the Principality. For eight hours, the teams cycled around the streets of Monaco, racking up the kilometres to raise public awareness of the importance of more responsible and safer travel.

“Every kilometre covered today is another step towards a more sustainable and safer Principality for all road users,” reads the Foundation’s press release.

Thanks to the joint commitment of everyone involved, Road Safety Day may become a key event in the Principality, promoting safer and more sustainable mobility. In addition, it is perfectly in line with the Government’s energy transition and soft mobility policies.