Saddle up for Monaco’s first Road Safety Day

Road safety is on the move in a unique event organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation on the Larvotto Esplanade.

This is a first for Monaco. On Sunday 23 March, the Esplanade at Larvotto beach will become a veritable haven for road safety and cycling. From 10 am to 5 pm, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is inviting families and enthusiasts to take part in “Road Safety Day”, an event that combines awareness-raising and sporting activities in a fun way.

An activites village for all ages

The event offers a rich and varied programme, entirely free of charge. Participants will be able to visit an activities village co-designed by the Monegasque Red Cross, the Fire Brigade, BEKING and Monabike. For the more adventurous, a pumptrack will be set up, while a road safety circuit will allow cyclists of all levels to perfect their riding skills.

The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the Monabike Challenge. Six teams made up of prominent figures and representatives of Monegasque institutions will set off at 9.30 am to cycle around the Principality for eight hours. A friendly competition where every kilometre counts.

The challenge is perfectly in line with the mission of the Foundation, created in 2012, which usually strives to prevent drowning through its “Learn to Swim” and “Water Safety” programmes. Through “Road Safety Day”, the Foundation is broadening its scope by combining road safety with physical activity.

The organisers recommend participants bring their own bikes and helmets to make the most of what’s on offer. A day that promises to be sporty, educational and festive!