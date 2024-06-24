Monaco's Best
95 children at Water Safety Day in Larvotto

Published on 24 June 2024
Water-Safety-Day-princess-charlene-monaco
Water Safety Day 2024 ©Eric Mathon –Prince's Palace
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has been organising these Days to warn children about the risks of drowning, since 2014. 

Water Safety Day was back and making a splash on Larvotto beach on June 18. A day of introductory lessons in surf lifesaving, water safety and first aid was attended by 95 children from the Collège Charles III, the Institution François D’Assise-Nicolas Barré and the Ecole de la Condamine.

On the programme: workshops led by Pierre Frolla, one of the Foundation’s Ambassadors and quadruple free diving world record holder, along with his team from the Académie Monégasque de la Mer, with the support of first-aid instructors from the Monegasque Red Cross. As an example, the children learned about how to use a lifeline, a cord that is used to pull the victim to shore, how to swim with a rescue tube and how to handle a nipper-board. The primary objective is to make the pupils aware of the dangers of water.

Gareth Wittstock: «Promoting a healthy lifestyle and having a positive impact on society»

The instructors for all the workshops were champions in lifesaving and other sports, as well as Monegasque Olympic athletes. “The presence of these champions and Olympians reinforces our message on drowning prevention and provides a positive sports inspiration for the children,”  the Foundation explains.

A new partnership with UNICEF

In addition to the awareness-raising campaign, a partnership was signed between UNICEF, represented by Ann Avril, Executive Director of UNICEF France, and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The three-year agreement will take effect on 1 July in Cambodia. It forms part of the Foundation’s « Learn to Swim » et « Water Safety » programmes.