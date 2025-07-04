Monegasque institutions welcome arrival of Christophe Mirmand

The National Council and Monaco’s Town Council have expressed their satisfaction at the appointment of the new Minister of State, which puts an end to a period of institutional uncertainty.

The National Council advocates balance and pragmatism

In a press release issued on Thursday, President Thomas Brezzo welcomed Christophe Mirmand’s appointment, stressing that “our country needs balance and harmonious development.” The leader of the National Council said the appointment marks the end of a “long pause” and should now allow progress to be made on the Principality’s strategic issues.

Thomas Brezzo informed the new Minister of State of his “total availability” as well as that of all the elected representatives, promising a continuation of an “institutional partnership” conducted “with pragmatism and transparency.” The declaration demonstrates the willingness of the Monegasque legislature to work closely with the executive after the recent turmoil.

Town Hall offers constructive collaboration

Monaco’s Town Council expressed its “most sincere congratulations” to the new Minister of State. In a brief press release, the Mayor and members of the Council stated their desire to “continue the constructive cooperation between the Prince’s Government and the Town Council, building on the work already undertaken.”

Unanimous tribute to Isabelle Berro-Amadeï

The two institutions paid tribute to Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, who has been acting Minister of State for the past six months. Thomas Brezzo had special praise for her role as a “true servant of the State”, and the the Town Council thanked her “sincerely” for her work up to 20 July.

This institutional convergence bodes well for a smooth transition when Christophe Mirmand’s takes up his new role, announced for July 21.