Christophe Mirmand appointed Monaco Minister of State

The former prefect of the PACA (Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur) region was chosen by Prince Albert II after Philippe Mettoux withdrew at the end of June.

In a press release issued on Thursday July 3, the Prince’s Palace officially announced the appointment of Christophe Mirmand as Minister of State. The announcement follows Philippe Mettoux’s withdrawal on June 26. The SNCF’s former legal director argued that he was unable to carry out his duties. His withdrawal, a week before he was due to take office, forced Prince Albert II to quickly find a new candidate to succeed Didier Guillaume, who passed away in January.

A territorial background to face Monegasque challenges

Christophe Mirmand, 63, brings undeniable territorial experience to the table. An ENA (National Administration School) graduate in 1988, he has headed up a number of strategic prefectures, including Corsica (from 2013 to 2016) and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region from 2020 to January 2025, before joining Manuel Valls’ cabinet at the Ministry of Overseas Territories as chief of staff.

His in-depth knowledge of the Côte d’Azur area, acquired during his terms as Prefect of Alpes-Maritimes (2012-2013) and then of the PACA region, is a valuable asset when dealing with cross-border relations between Monaco, France and Italy. In fact he first met Prince Albert II during an official visit in January 2021.

Speedy onboarding

Unlike Philippe Mettoux, who had a month to prepare, Christophe Mirmand will have to take up his duties quickly, before August. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for July 21, three weeks after his appointment was announced.

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, who has been acting Minister of State for the past six months, will continue to manage day-to-day affairs until the new Minister of State is sworn in. Christophe Mirmand faces a major challenge, as he will have to take charge of government affairs and confirm the Principality’s institutional stability.