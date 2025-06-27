Philippe Mettoux turns down Minister of State post

The appointed future head of the Monegasque government gave up his tenure on Thursday 26 June, before even taking office.

It is an unexpected turn of events, to say the least. Less than three weeks after Prince Albert II announced his appointment, Philippe Mettoux – who even last weekend was still preparing to take up his duties – has officially withdrawn his application to become Monaco’s Minister of State. In a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the former legal director of the SNCF explained that he had “taken note, with a heavy heart, of the impossibility of carrying out the task” entrusted to him.

The senior French civil servant, who previously defended the original Monegasque model combining “an active monarchy and effective democracy”, now laments the actions of “negative and opposing forces [which] are already at work to perpetuate archaic practices from the past and prevent me from carrying out the mission that Prince Albert II entrusted to me…”

Obstacles to reform

Philippe Mettoux reveals that he will not have “the necessary leverage to write the new page” sought by the Sovereign. He was informed of an obstacle during recent discussions, one that would prevent him from achieving the vision expressed by Prince Albert II in his “famous Accession speech in July 2005.”

The then future Minister of State expressed his determination in a recent public statement: “I like a challenge. I am prepared and, since I was approached, with France’s approval, I have endeavoured to look beyond the common stereotypes in order to deepen my understanding of the Monegasque State’s identity.”

An uncomfortable situation

Despite his decision, Philippe Mettoux was keen to express his wish “for the Principality to find serenity once more and a true sense of its values.” In the press release, he stresses the urgency of the reforms at a time when “Monaco is weathering successive crises” and that “the battle against corruption and money laundering must be intensified with determination and resolve”.

Prince Albert II, who is currently travelling in Japan, acknowledged the withdrawal in a statement, and must now find another successor to Didier Guillaume, who passed away in January. Isabelle Berro Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, will act in an interim capacity until there is a new nomination.