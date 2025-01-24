Prince Albert II and Emmanuel Macron attend Didier Guillaume’s funeral – in pictures

Monaco Cathedral hosted the state funeral of Didier Guillaume, the Principality’s Minister of State, on Friday 23 January.

The ceremony was attended by Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Princess Caroline, as well as the French President, Emmanuel Macron, many public figures, and friends and family of the deceased.

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Didier Guillaume had been hospitalised since 10 January. The Prince’s Palace announced that Didier Guillaume had died “following a sudden illness during his stay in hospital.”

He took up his post in Monaco in September 2024.

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

On the eve of his funeral, Prince Albert II presented the country’s highest distinction to his Minister of State.

Monsignor Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, officiated at the ceremony.

In his speech, President Emmanuel Macron stressed Didier Guillaume’s genuineness and strength of character, praising him as a warm-hearted man with deeply-held values.

Five hundred people attended, including the entire Prince’s Government.

Outside, flags flew at half-mast and a minute’s silence was observed in the Principality to mark the national day of mourning declared in his honour.

Prior to the ceremony, a chapel of rest in the Chapelle de la Miséricorde enabled Monegasques to bid him a final farewell.

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

