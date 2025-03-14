Sovereign with passion for sport Prince Albert II turns 67!

Prince Albert II is celebrating his 67th birthday today. We take a look back at the Sovereign’s passion for sport, both in his personal life and as Prince.

Bobsleigh, a passion that runs deep

Prince Albert II at the Calgary Olympics in 1988 (Photo all rights reserved)

While Prince Albert II is known for his interest and involvement in a number of sporting disciplines, it is in the bobsleigh that he shone the brightest. He represented Monaco at five Winter Olympic Games, from Calgary in 1988 through to Salt Lake City in 2002. His involvement did not end there, as he has also been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1985.

Prince Albert II took part in the bobsleigh event at five Olympic Winter Games: Calgary 1988, Albertville 1992, Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998 and Salt Lake City 2002. (Photo all rights reserved)

Long before becoming Head of State, Prince Albert II distinguished himself in a number of disciplines: athletics, judo, squash, swimming.. Always keen to take on new challenges, he also took part in a rowing race in Monaco harbour in 2007, proving he also had a taste for water sports.

A keen AS Monaco supporter

The “Fête du Sport” on 22 June 2024 celebrated ASM’s centenary, a historic day attended by Prince Albert II © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

Team sports also have a special place in his heart. A loyal AS Monaco supporter, he has often shared childhood memories to do with the club and expressed his attachment to its contribution to the Principality’s image abroad. He even took football lessons at AS Monaco.

Prince Albert II’s reaction as AS Monaco Basket came to the Louis II Stadium in June 2023 © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

An Olympian through and through

56 years after its first appearance in Monaco in 1968, the Olympic Flame will once again be carried by Prince Albert II. This photo dates from 1996, before the Atlanta Olympic Games © Prince’s Palace

As a symbol of their attachment to Olympic values, Prince Albert II and his wife, Princess Charlene, herself a former Olympic swimmer, enthusiastically welcomed the torch of the Paris 2024 Games to the Principality, along with their children, Jacques and Gabriella.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the dinner organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Louvre Pyramid on the eve of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Monaco Grand Prix, the pride of the Principality

Of course, we can’t talk about sport in Monaco without mentioning Formula 1. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious events in the motor racing calendar, and Prince Albert II is an enthusiastic spectator every year.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

On 26 May 2024, the Sovereign could not contain his emotion when Charles Leclerc won the legendary race on home soil for the first time.

The Prince had to wipe away a few tears as he presented the trophy to the Monegasque driver.

Prince Albert II moved to tears by Charles Leclerc’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024 © Monaco Info – Communication department / Manuel Vitali / Frédéric Nebinger

© Prince’s Palace

As well as the competition aspect, Prince Albert II is also interested in technological innovations in the world of sport. He recently took the wheel of the Pioneer 25, a hydrogen-powered racing prototype, at the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance’s annual forum.

© Prince’s Palace

Stade Louis II celebrates 40th anniversary with Prince Albert II in attendance

Monaco, World Capital of Sport 2025

On 18 February 2024, the Principality of Monaco was named World Sports Capital 2025, a prestigious recognition of its historic commitment to sporting excellence. The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Prince’s Palace, with Prince Albert II signing the commemorative plaque along with government representatives and the Association of European Capitals of Sport (ACES). With prestigious events including the Monaco Grand Prix, the Rolex Masters and the Herculis meeting, the Principality has cemented its place in international sport.

© Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

Prince Albert II was present throughout the competition to cheer the athletes on © Stéphan Maggi / COM

© Monaco Town Council

Athletics: Prince Albert II celebrates Monegasque sporting achievements