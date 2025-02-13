Official! New name announced for Monaco Grand Prix 2025!

A sponsor has been added to the official name of the Monaco Grand Prix as of today…

It’s big news in the motorsport world: the Monaco Grand Prix has a new name for the 2025 season, with the arrival of a new main sponsor – none other than the luxury watch brand TAG Heuer, a partner of the Automobile Club de Monaco since 2011. The legendary Monaco race is now the FORMULA 1 TAG HEUER GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025.

Advertising

“We have had the pleasure of working with the famous watchmaker for almost 15 years, and our admiration and respect for TAG Heuer is reflected in our new agreement to continue our wonderful relationship,” said Michel Boeri, President of the ACM.

How to become ticket inspector or usher at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

It’s a historic change, since it’s the first time since its creation in 1929 that a brand has been added to the Monaco Grand Prix name. The new name is the result of an agreement signed earlier this year between Formula 1 and TAG Heuer, with the luxury brand replacing Rolex as the championship’s official timekeeper.