Prince’s Palace unveils intimate secrets of Grace Kelly in unique exhibition

Howell Conant attended Grace Kelly's wedding. He was the unofficial photographer of the Grimaldi household, taking pictures of the Princess, her husband and their three children © Howell Conant / Bob Adelman photos

From 5 July to 14 September, visitors can see the Hollywood icon in a new light through her personal objects and previously unpublished photographs.

Forget the posed images and photographs of the Hollywood star turned Princess. The “Grace #1” exhibition offers visitors an insight into the private world of Grace Patricia Kelly through a peaceful 90 m² area in the State apartments at the Prince’s Palace.

Natalia Mlodzikowska, in charge of exhibitions for the Collections Department of the Prince’s Palace in Monaco, invited Marie-Eve Mestre to join her as curator for the event, in order to design a unique sensory journey. Velvet, soft lighting and carpets create a precious atmosphere, enhanced by rose fragrances and birdsong.

The official poster for the Princess Grace exhibition © Prince’s Palace

Four facets of a complex personality

Visitors will discover Grace Kelly from four different angles: the natural young woman photographed in Jamaica, the discreet wife, the attentive mother and finally the keen image maker who documented her family life. Highlights included her personal eyewear, gloves, hats and the legendary Kelly bag by Hermès. A floral tapestry attests to her love of nature, a passion the general public are less aware of.

The exhibition strikes a particular chord with the story of Princess Grace and the American star Josephine Baker. Their extraordinary friendship, which began in 1951 at the Stork Club, left its mark on the Principality. As recounted in a recent podcast, their unbreakable bond illustrated the humanist values shared by the two women.

When: 10am-6pm (5 July to 31 August), 10am-5pm (1 to 14 September)

Where: The State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace