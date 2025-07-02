July diary: What to do this summer in Monaco?

The OPMC will perform three times in an exclusive setting, the courtyard at the Prince's Palace © Communication department / Stephane Danna

Just like the temperatures, the Principality’s events calendar promises to be red hot this July. Here’s a round-up of upcoming events.

The traditional summer exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum is back, while the OPMC is preparing to perform three concerts at an iconic venue in the Principality. The programme is packed with culture, sport and entertainment for all ages.

Don’t miss:

From 8 July to 31 August, the Grimaldi Forum is gearing up for a colourful summer with “Colours! Masterpieces from the Pompidou Centre”. The immersive, sensory exhibition features over a hundred major 20th-century works.

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra (OPMC) invites you to three exceptional concerts in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace on 10, 20 and 31 July. The last few tickets are available via the OPMC online ticketing service.

The Prince’s Palace is hosting Grace#1, an intimate and sensitive tribute to Princess Grace, to be seen in the state apartments. A moving insight into her world, on show from 5 July to 14 September.

Here comes the cavalry:

On the sports side, the Jumping International de Monte-Carlo returns to Port Hercule from 3 to 5 July. The world’s best riders will compete for the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix du Prince de Monaco, worth €1.5 million.

The best riders in the world are coming to the Principality © Longines Global Champions Tour / Jorge Cunha

Another highlight is the Herculis Meeting on 11 July at the Stade Louis-II. The world’s best athletes, including 7 Olympic champions, are coming to challenge each other on the Louis II athletics track in what promises to be an exceptional evening. There are still some seats available!

For children:

Head for Le Rocher on Friday 4 July for the U Sciaratu carnival, organised by Monaco Town Council. There will be street performances, face-painting workshops, balloon sculptures and more, plus a big open-air dance from 10pm on the Place de la Mairie. Come in disguise!

It’s carnival time © Monaco Town Council

From 18 July to 24 August, Port Hercule will be transformed into a giant playground, with a carousel, go-karting, basketball, duck fishing, trampolines, temporary tattoos… and of course the red and white AS Monaco Kids Tour caravan.

If you want to try out an original activity during the holidays, head to the big top in Fontvieille for circus classes, from 7 July to 15 August. A new feature for 2025: the aerial arts will be in the spotlight this year. You can try out the trapeze and a whole host of other circus disciplines. Registration : On the Tous en Piste website, or on (+33) (0)6 14 67 11 69.

Something unusual

How would you like to try scuba diving for the first time, free of charge and supervised by professionals? On 16 July, Monaco Town Hall is organising an introductory scuba diving day at the Stade Nautique Rainier III. The activity is open to adults and children aged 8 and over, sign up on site on the day.

Music and culture:

The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival 2025, from 5 July to 15 August, takes over the Salle des Étoiles with an eclectic line-up including Santana, Scorpions, The Dire Straits Experience, Benson Boone and Paul Kalkbrenner, who will be bringing a touch of electro to the eagerly-awaited edition.

A second exhibition will be held at the Grimaldi Forum this summer, entitled “Monaco and the Napoleon(s). Intertwined destinies”, from 11 July to 31 August. Travel back in time to the era of the Napoleonic dynasty and the Princes of Monaco, as seen through almost 200 historical objects.

Two summer exhibitions at the Grimaldi Forum © Monaco and the Napoléon(s) Destins Croisés

With Princess Alexandra of Hanover as patron, Monaco Art Week will be held from 7 to 12 July in fifteen of the Principality’s leading galleries and auction houses. The Principality’s art scene will be showcased over five days, with a mixed programme of sculpture, painting, fine jewellery, conferences and meetings with artists.

Don’t forget:

The famous “apéro des Frenchy” is back at La Condamine market on July 13 from 5pm to 10pm. Tickets can be booked on the event website.

The fireworks will be visible from Quai Albert 1er © Communication department / Michael Alesi

And to end the month with a bang: the first fireworks evening on 26 July, in Port Hercule. Prior to the fireworks display, there will be musical entertainment and bouncy castles.