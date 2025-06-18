Herculis EBS 2025: Monaco meeting to include seven Olympic champions

New records are likely to be set in Monaco © Dan Vernon

On 11 July, the Stade Louis-II will play host to a veritable constellation of the world’s athletics stars.

It’s official: less than a year after the Paris Olympic Games, seven Olympic gold medallists have confirmed their attendance in Monaco’s legendary stadium, promising an unforgettable spectacle for the sport’s fans.

Herculis EBS 2025: Legendary Mondo Duplantis returns to Monaco

Julien Alfred, aiming for a new record

Saint Lucia sprinter Julien Alfred, crowned Olympic 100m champion in Paris, is back in the Principality with big ambitions. She is hoping to repeat her victory last year on the same track, and perhaps break the meeting record, which has been held since 1998 by Marion Jones in 10″72. Her recent performance in Stockholm (10″75) makes her the clear favourite for the event.

Herculis EBS Meeting 2025: Recordwoman Femke Bol ready to conquer Monaco

Paulino and Ogunleye: a great show in store

All eyes will be on Marileidy Paulino in the 400 metres. The double Olympic and world champion from the Dominican Republic has clocked the second-fastest time in the world this season in 49″12. Her recent national record in the 200m (22″30) confirms her sparkling form and suggests we may see an epic battle in Monaco.

In the throwing disciplines, Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye will be the one to watch in the shot put. The Olympic champion, who has just returned to competition after finishing runner-up in the European Indoor Championships, will be keen to make her presence felt two months before the World Championships.

Holloway and Wanyonyi: the strong men on the track

Grant Holloway will be making his comeback in the men’s 110m hurdles. A two-time winner in Monaco, the American will be looking to improve his world ranking after a lacklustre start to the season. His perfect knowledge of the Monegasque track could well make the difference.

Emmanuel Wanyony is coming in to the 800m in a strong position. Looking remarkably easy in Stockholm (1’41″95), the Kenyan will be aiming for the meeting record set last year in 1’41″46.

Duplantis and Kerr, a dream billing

These five new Olympic recruits join two well-known regulars: Armand (Mondo) Duplantis, who just set his 12th world pole vault record in Stockholm (6m28), and Hamish Kerr, the Olympic high-jump champion.

11 July promises to be a memorable evening at the Stade Louis-II. And there’s good news for fans who can’t make it in person: the meeting will be broadcast on L’Équipe, channel 21 on TNT.

Prince Albert II honours world’s best athletes at 38th Herculis EBS Meeting