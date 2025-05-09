Herculis EBS Meeting 2025: Recordwoman Femke Bol ready to conquer Monaco

The European 400m hurdles record holder will be one of the headliners at the prestigious meeting in Monaco on 11 July.

It’s official: Dutch athlete Femke Bol, world and European champion in the 400m hurdles, will compete at the Herculis EBS meeting this summer. Voted the best meeting in the world on seven occasions, the Monegasque event will welcome the four-time Olympic medallist, who will be aiming for her first victory on the Stade Louis-II track.

“I can’t wait to race in Monaco, it’s always an incredible meeting. I’ve trained well this year. Monaco is one of the meetings I haven’t won yet; I’d like to do it this year. I hope to have a good race and enjoy the atmosphere to the full,” she said.

The 25-year-old Dutchwoman is already familiar with the Monegasque track, having competed on it in 2020, when she finished third in the 400m in 51 seconds 57 seconds. Since then, she has become a global powerhouse, with an impressive list of achievements. She is unbeaten in the Wanda Diamond League since 2021, with 25 meeting wins, and 4 finals won.

Practical details:

When: 11 July 2025

Where: Stade Louis-II

Tickets from: herculis.com.

Prices: From €15

