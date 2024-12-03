Herculis EBS 2025: Legendary Mondo Duplantis returns to Monaco

He’s on top of the world, and top of the bill: the undisputed pole vault star, Armand Duplantis, will be taking part at the next Herculis EBS, one of the most prestigious athletics meetings on the planet. The 2025 edition, on 11 July at the Stade Louis-II, promises to be an exceptional evening.

Voted the best meeting in the world seven times, the Herculis EBS meeting continues to attract the biggest names in athletics. The American/Swedish Mondo Duplantis, reigning Olympic champion will be the star of the 2025 edition. A true phenomenon in the discipline, the pole vaulter broke the world record three times in 2024, raising the bar to an impressive 6.26 metres in Chorzów (Poland).

“Monaco is a place where you can dream big. The Herculis EBS Meeting is an iconic event with a real love of athletics. The energy at the Stade Louis-II is something special, and I can’t wait to give the fans something to cheer about,” says Duplantis.

At the 2025 event, the athlete, who competes for Sweden, could well have his sights on beating the current meeting record, set by Piotr Lisek with a jump of 6.02 metres in 2019. Given his current form and ever-higher ambitions, Mondo Duplantis could surpass that height and offer Monegasque audiences an unforgettable show.

© Philippe Fitte

Practical details:

11 July 2025 at Monaco’s Stade Louis-II.

Ticketing:

Special ‘early bird’ deal with tickets priced from €7.50 to €70.

Head over to: herculis.com.

Women’s schedule:

100m

400m

800m

100m hurdles

400m hurdles

Shot putt

Men’s schedule:

200m

800m

5,000m

3,000m steeplechase

110m hurdles

High jump

Pole vault

Triple jump

