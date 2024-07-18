Prince Albert II honours world’s best athletes at 38th Herculis EBS Meeting

On Friday, July 12, as every year, the Louis-II Stadium hosted the prestigious international athletics meeting, the Herculis EBS of the Diamond League, bringing together the best athletes in the world for a breathtaking show.

Voted the best meeting in the world on seven occasions, this major athletics event once again confirmed its legendary status with a series of clashes and top-class performances, two weeks before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Advertising

The ninth stage of the Wanda Diamond League circuit, this ‘precious’ meeting was something of a final rehearsal before Paris for the athletes. They were able to fine-tune their preparation in optimal conditions, making this event an ideal prelude to the upcoming competitions.

In a festive and exciting atmosphere, the Louis II stadium witnessed record-breaking and exceptional performances.

An evening of records

Jessica Hull (Australia) made history by crossing the finish line in 5:19.70. She became the first female athlete to go below 5:20 over 2,000 metres. The world record was one of many exploits over the evening.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Among the other performances, Quincy Hall (USA) shone in the men’s 400 metres, finishing first with a blistering time of 43.80. In front of a super-enthusiastic crowd, Hall definitely showed that he was on top form, ready to take on the Olympics.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Djamel Sedjati (Algeria) set the track alight in the men’s 800 metres, taking first place with a time of 1:41.46. In addition to this World Leading Time, Sedjati set a new Diamond League record, confirming his dominance in the discipline.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Also, Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) once again demonstrated his exceptional talent over 1,500 metres, winning the race. The athlete, already well known for his exploits, also proved that he was in excellent shape for the upcoming Olympic Games.

All these performances, together with records set by Karsten Warholm and Faith Kipyegon, made the 38th Monegasque meeting a real success. Prince Albert II was present to admire and congratulate the ahtletic performances.

“Our meeting is an important event as the athletes prepare for the Olympics. Once again, the Monegasque Athletics Federation team has pulled out all the stops to put together a programme and a line-up of top-class athletes to provide you with moments of intense emotion.

The event is taking place in a difficult international context that is having an impact on sport. It is regrettable that the calls for an Olympic truce have not been heeded by the countries who are in conflict.

However, with the support of World Athletics and the Wanda Diamond League, as well as that of our loyal partners, in particular the EBS Group, I am convinced that the athletes will put in some fine performances for your enjoyment,” said the Sovereign, who is also President of the Monegasque Athletics Federation, before the start of the event.

Herculis EBS Meeting wants to go green