Circus workshops back this summer with new feature

Each 5-day course will conclude with a final show © Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo

From 7 July to 15 August 2025, children, teenagers, and adults will be able to learn or hone their circus skills.

Following on from the success of the 2024 edition, the Tous en Piste circus school will again be running summer courses at the Espace Fontvielle, under the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival’s emblematic big top, in partnership with Monte-Carlo Festivals.

Advertising

A new feature for 2025: the aerial arts will be in the spotlight this year. Tous en Piste will run evening classes specifically on aerial arts for teenagers and adults, including trapeze, hoop, aerial silks and the aerial pole.

Supervised by dedicated and experienced instructors, participants can discover and explore different circus disciplines:

Aerial arts: trapeze, hoop and aerial silks, aerial straps

Juggling: balls, clubs, diabolo…

Acrobatics: trampoline, circus acrobatics

Balance: ball, roller, slack line, wire…

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie attend Princes’ Gala evening at Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival

Groups will be organised by age, with a maximum of ten participants per group.

Each five-day course (Monday to Friday) will end with a final show, with the students showing off their new-found talents to friends and family.

Practical details

When : the five-day courses run from Monday to Friday, either full-day or half-day. From 7 to 11 July, from 14 to 18 July, from 21 to 25 July, from 28 to 1 August, from 4 to 8 August and from 12 to 15 August 2025.

: the five-day courses run from Monday to Friday, either full-day or half-day. From 7 to 11 July, from 14 to 18 July, from 21 to 25 July, from 28 to 1 August, from 4 to 8 August and from 12 to 15 August 2025. Aerial course : The aerial evenings for adults and teenagers will take place from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, during the week or for the day (limited number of places), from 7 to 11 July, from 21 to 25 July and from 4 to 8 August 2025.

: The aerial evenings for adults and teenagers will take place from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, during the week or for the day (limited number of places), from 7 to 11 July, from 21 to 25 July and from 4 to 8 August 2025. Where : Festival International de Cirque de Monte-Carlo, 5 Avenue des Ligures, 98000 Monaco

: Festival International de Cirque de Monte-Carlo, 5 Avenue des Ligures, 98000 Monaco Registration : On the Tous en Piste website, or on (+33) 6 74 46 94 27

Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella enjoy family night out at the Circus