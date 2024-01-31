Learn the circus arts this summer

Courses at the Tous en Piste circus school are back in 2024 and registration is already open!

Tous en Piste is running five summer courses from 8 July to 9 August 2024, for budding jugglers, acrobats and tightrope walkers. For the third year running, children and teenagers will get the chance to discover the world of the circus. They will be supervised by professionals from the circus school and grouped by age.

These fun and educational courses will take place under the famous big top of the Festival du Cirque de Monte-Carlo (Monte-Carlo Circus Festival), where the world’s greatest artists have performed. They are suitable for beginners and those with more experience.

Each participant will be guided by experienced instructors. Corinne Edon, director of Tous en Piste, points out that “the circus is an infinite source of inspiration and challenges for young people, and our school encourages creativity, individual expression and self-confidence.”

The workshops will take place over five days, in half-day or full-day sessions. Afterwards, “the young people will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in special performances at the end of the course,” says the school. Registrations are already open – book early to avoid disappointment!

Practical details: