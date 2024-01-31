Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising
Events

Learn the circus arts this summer

By Paul Brault
Published on 31 January 2024
1 minute read
circus-courses
The Tous en Piste circus school is running five courses this summer - © Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo
By Paul Brault
- 31 January 2024
1 minute read

Courses at the Tous en Piste circus school are back in 2024 and registration is already open!

Tous en Piste is running five summer courses from 8 July to 9 August 2024, for budding jugglers, acrobats and tightrope walkers. For the third year running, children and teenagers will get the chance to discover the world of the circus. They will be supervised by professionals from the circus school and grouped by age.

These fun and educational courses will take place under the famous big top of the Festival du Cirque de Monte-Carlo (Monte-Carlo Circus Festival), where the world’s greatest artists have performed. They are suitable for  beginners and those with more experience.

Monte-Carlo Circus Festival parade – we were there

Each participant will be guided by experienced instructors. Corinne Edon, director of Tous en Piste, points out that “the circus is an infinite source of inspiration and challenges for young people, and our school encourages creativity, individual expression and self-confidence.”

The workshops will take place over five days, in half-day or full-day sessions. Afterwards, “the young people will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in special performances at the end of the course,” says the school. Registrations are already open – book early to avoid disappointment!

Practical details:

  • Dates for the five-day courses: 8 to 12 July, 15 to 19 July, 22 to 26 July, 29 July to 2 August and 5 to 9 August 2024
  • Venue: Festival International de Cirque de Monte-Carlo, 5 Avenue des Ligures, 98000 Monaco
  • Registrations: On the Tous en Piste school website, or on (+33) 6 74 46 94 27