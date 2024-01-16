Monte-Carlo Circus Festival parade – we were there

The big circus festival took place on Saturday 14 January in Monaco. Our journalist Pierluca Leandri helps us relive the parade.

To launch the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, the artists paraded through the streets of the Principality to the Prince’s Palace. There, they performed an hour-long show in front of a large crowd. With music, acrobatics, and animals, it was an impressive show for all ages.

The Princely Family was there to watch too. With their mother, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were able to say hello to the elephants. Prince Albert II came to encourage the artists and launch the show. The President of the Festival, Princess Stéphanie, was also in the front row, along with her two children, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.