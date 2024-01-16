Monaco's Best
Video

Monte-Carlo Circus Festival parade – we were there

By Pierluca Leandri
Published on 16 January 2024
1 minute read
The afternoon's climax: the tightrope walk... 25 metres off the ground! © Prince's Palace / Communication Department
By Pierluca Leandri
- 16 January 2024
1 minute read

The big circus festival took place on Saturday 14 January in Monaco. Our journalist Pierluca Leandri helps us relive the parade. 

To launch the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, the artists paraded through the streets of the Principality to the Prince’s Palace. There, they performed an hour-long show in front of a large crowd. With music, acrobatics, and animals, it was an impressive show for all ages.

The Princely Family was there to watch too. With their mother, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were able to say hello to the elephants. Prince Albert II came to encourage the artists and launch the show. The President of the Festival, Princess Stéphanie, was also in the front row, along with her two children, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

A high-flying, high quality show  in front of 5,000 spectators. © Michael Alesi – Stephane Dana – Charly Gallo – Frederic Nebinger / Prince’s Palace / Communication Department 