Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie attend Princes’ Gala evening at Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival

By Loïc Savaresse
Published on 24 January 2025
1 minute read
Famille Princière Cirque
© Communication Department
By Loïc Savaresse
- 24 January 2025
1 minute read

The traditional Gala evening of the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival was held on Tuesday 21 January, with the Princely Family in attendance. 

Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and Marie Ducruet presented the Clown awards to the winning artists. We take a look back at an emotional evening.

Advertising »
Advertising

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie awarded the gold, silver and bronze “Clowns” to the artists.

Prince Albert et Princesse Stéphanie cirque
The Mexican Flying Caballeros troupe won a Clown d’or © Communication department
Cirque Prince Albert et Princesse Stéphanie
Also Golden clown winners, the National Acrobatic Troupe of China © Communication department 
Princesse Stéphanie Cirque
Chilean clowns Pastelito de Chile and Junior won a silver clown © Communication department

Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella enjoy family night out at the Circus

The awards system is the same for the younger artists. Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet presented the awards to the New Generation Festival artists, who now perform at the same time as their elders.

Advertising »
Camille Gottlieb cirque
Camille Gottlieb with Dmitro Onyshchenko and his Junior d’Argent © Communication department 
Louis Ducruet cirque
Louis Ducruet and the Bud-X Roses troupe, who won the Junior d’Or © Communication department 
Louis Ducruet cirque
Louis Ducruet with the Balkanski Trio and their Junior d’Argent © Olivier Huitel – Crystal Pictures

The ceremony concluded with confetti and smiling faces galore. The 47th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival runs until Sunday, and the artists look forward to seeing you there.

© Communication Department