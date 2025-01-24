Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie attend Princes’ Gala evening at Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival

The traditional Gala evening of the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival was held on Tuesday 21 January, with the Princely Family in attendance.

Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and Marie Ducruet presented the Clown awards to the winning artists. We take a look back at an emotional evening.

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie awarded the gold, silver and bronze “Clowns” to the artists.

The Mexican Flying Caballeros troupe won a Clown d’or © Communication department

Also Golden clown winners, the National Acrobatic Troupe of China © Communication department

Chilean clowns Pastelito de Chile and Junior won a silver clown © Communication department

The awards system is the same for the younger artists. Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet presented the awards to the New Generation Festival artists, who now perform at the same time as their elders.

Camille Gottlieb with Dmitro Onyshchenko and his Junior d’Argent © Communication department

Louis Ducruet and the Bud-X Roses troupe, who won the Junior d’Or © Communication department

Louis Ducruet with the Balkanski Trio and their Junior d’Argent © Olivier Huitel – Crystal Pictures

The ceremony concluded with confetti and smiling faces galore. The 47th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival runs until Sunday, and the artists look forward to seeing you there.