Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie attend Princes’ Gala evening at Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival
The traditional Gala evening of the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival was held on Tuesday 21 January, with the Princely Family in attendance.
Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and Marie Ducruet presented the Clown awards to the winning artists. We take a look back at an emotional evening.
Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie awarded the gold, silver and bronze “Clowns” to the artists.
The awards system is the same for the younger artists. Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet presented the awards to the New Generation Festival artists, who now perform at the same time as their elders.
The ceremony concluded with confetti and smiling faces galore. The 47th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival runs until Sunday, and the artists look forward to seeing you there.