Prince Albert II at forefront of Ocean Protection at SOS OCEAN Summit in Paris

Prince Albert II has once again reinforced his unwavering commitment to marine ecosystem protection at a crucial summit in Paris, as the world’s oceans send out an SOS.

Advertising

On Monday, 31 March, the Sovereign joined world leaders, scientists, and environmental advocates at the Musée de l’Homme and the Musée National de la Marine for the SOS OCEAN Summit. The key event serves as a prelude to the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC-3), set to take place in Nice from 9 to 13 June 2025.

All you need to know about the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Oceans on the brink

The urgency is undeniable. Experts warn of the critical state of marine ecosystems in the face of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, overexploitation of resources and rising pollution. UN Secretary-General António Guterres already raised the alarm last summer from the Pacific, urging governments to step up their efforts.

The summit calls for immediate and concrete measures: accelerating ocean restoration, protecting 30% of marine areas by 2030, investing in a sustainable blue economy and ensuring a resilient future for our planet.

France: A hub for major maritime events

President Emmanuel Macron, present at the event’s closing session, outlined the preliminary agenda for UNOC-3. This conference will be the highlight of ‘2025, Année de la Mer/2025, Year of the Sea’ in France, an initiative designed to place ocean conservation at the heart of public debate through a series of nationwide events.

Ocean defender Prince Albert II attends Monaco Blue Initiative

Prince Albert II’s participation in the summit reinforces Monaco’s historic commitment to ocean preservation and solidifies the Principality’s role as a key player in this global cause.