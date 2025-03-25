Ocean defender Prince Albert II attends Monaco Blue Initiative

The 16th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative began this morning at the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, with Prince Albert II underlining the need to preserve the oceans.

This year, the Monaco Blue Initiative has organised three major discussion sessions featuring experts, decision-makers and players from the maritime sector, to address the challenges and opportunities involved in preserving the oceans.

Advertising

The first round table explores the transition to a regenerative blue economy, a model that aims to go beyond simple sustainable exploitation and towards actively restoring marine ecosystems. The speakers analyse the role of key industries such as maritime transport, tourism and renewable energies, and stress the importance of international cooperation and sustainable funding to support change.

The second session focuses on science’s role in decision-making on ocean management and conservation. The experts are discussing ways of improving dialogue between scientists and decision-makers so that the research and data available can better inform public policy and economic strategies. The emphasis is on the importance of an evidence-based approach to effective management of marine resources and ecosystems, from coastal areas to the ocean depths.

The final panel addresses the crucial issue of financing the blue economy and highlights ways to expedite the allocation of financial resources in support of ocean conservation. Discussions focus on the growing involvement of banks, investors and philanthropic funds, as well as the need to develop innovative financial mechanisms to achieve ocean-related sustainable development goals.

© Monaco Tribune

First investment for Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation ReOcean Fund

What is the Monaco Blue Initiative?

The Monaco Blue Initiative (MBI) is an international platform for dialogue that brings together experts, political decision-makers, scientists and economic players who are committed to protecting the oceans. Launched in 2010 by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, it aims to promote dialogue between the public and private sectors so as to identify concrete solutions that reconcile the preservation of marine ecosystems and the development of a sustainable blue economy.

Each edition brings together prominent speakers from international organisations, scientific institutions and the business world to discuss the challenges and opportunities of sustainable ocean management. Through round tables and debates, the MBI provides an opportunity to explore innovative strategies and encourage cooperation between maritime stakeholders. In the run-up to major global environmental events, such as the 3rd United Nations Conference on the Nice Ocean in May, the MBI plays a key role in raising awareness and developing policies to better protect marine environments.

Monaco Economic Board sets ambitious course for 2025