First investment for Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation ReOcean Fund

A pioneering company in biodiversity data analysis has been selected for the very first investment.

The Prince Albert II Foundation and Monaco Asset Management launched ReOcean Fund last March, an investment fund dedicated to supporting innovations to improve the health of our oceans. And just a few months later, on 14 January 2025, they made their first successful investment, in NatureMetrics.

NatureMetrics is one of the world’s leading providers of data and information on nature. It uses cutting-edge technology including environmental DNA, Earth observation, advanced data science and Artificial Intelligence to enable companies to account for their impact on biodiversity on a large scale.

“NatureMetrics is revolutionising biodiversity data, by turning insights into actionable strategies that align economic growth with environmental and ocean resilience. This innovation drives value creation while setting a new benchmark for embedding ocean health into business decisions – a natural fit for the ReOcean Fund’s mission to transform the blue economy,” says Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

This marks the start of the fund’s investment phase into innovative companies from series A & B, in 5 key sectors aligned with the SDG 14 (Life Below Water Sustainable Development Goal): solutions to plastic pollution – healthy, regenerative and equitable blue food – green shipping and yachting – restoration and protection – ocean data. To date, 19 investors, including the Monegasque Government, have placed their trust in the fund strategy. A major turning point in ReOcean Fund’s growth!