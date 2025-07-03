Your pet, chauffeur driven from Monaco to London? It’s easyPet!

easyPet.net, part of the easyGroup of companies, are specialists in transporting pets by road between London, the French Riviera and Monaco. Trudie, the company’s Customer Sales Consultant, talked to us about the bespoke service, which has been running since 2018.

easyPet.net is unique in its field, as the only company to offer a regular direct road service, solely between the South of France and London. There are convenient collection and drop off locations along the Riviera and in Central London, as well as Avignon, or outside of Lyon for clients who are based in Switzerland, for example.

How did easyPet come about?

Trudie told us, “Sir Stelios and his family have long been dog lovers. When he was looking to transport his Jack Russell ‘Jackie’ and his rescue ‘Louis’ he realised how difficult and complicated it was to move pets comfortably and affordably between Monaco, the South of France and the UK. I had previous experience running a similar service for expats in the south of Spain, so we started easyPet together under the easyGroup umbrella.”

So, how does it work?

There is a set schedule of available trips, with up to 4 return journeys per month. Up to five four-legged passengers travel in safety and comfort in individual compartments, with spill-proof water bowls. “We have different sizes depending on the breed, and we ask the owners to provide soft bedding that smells of home, as well as the food they’re used to, ” Trudie smiles. The service caters for both dogs and cats.

How long does the trip take?

“If we take the example of a Monaco-London run, the vehicle would leave Port Hercule at noon, perhaps stopping to pick up more pets at set locations near Nice, Mougins or Cagnes for example,” says Trudie. “We take Eurotunnel to cross the Channel, at around 5 or 6 am, and the pets arrive at easyHub office in Fulham Road London at around 9 to 9.30. So it’s not far off a 24-hour trip.”

The pets travel in style – photo courtesy easyPet.net

That’s a long drive!

“It is,” Trudie agrees, “but that includes breaks for the dogs and for Adrian, the chauffeur. We want to focus on the quality of the journey rather than speed. Every pet’s journey is an adventure, with frequent stops for ‘comfort breaks’, to let them stretch their paws along the way. But only in green open spaces and only on the lead! Also, they’re travelling in style; the vehicles are fitted with thermostatically controlled air conditioning/heating, UV windows and non-slip flooring.”

What sets you apart from the competition?

“We don’t really have competitors in the sense that nobody else does exactly what we do, which is to ensure safe, comfortable transport that is a stress-free experience for both owners and pets, specifically direct between Monaco and London. We make it convenient and, well, ‘easy’!

The pets are extremely well cared for. Our regular four-legged passengers are always excited to see Adrian, which shows we make it an enjoyable experience for them. He has been doing this for around 7 years, so they get to know him well and vice versa. The owners are kept updated on progress and on how their pets are doing. Adrian even sends me videos and photos, which I pass on to the owners during the trip. It gives the owners peace of mind because they can see their pet is happy. ”

Adrian and a happy easyPet traveller – photo courtesy easyPet.net

Who typically uses your service?

“We have regular clients right from our first year that continue to use our service, frequently. We have locals, British ex-Pats, holidaymakers or busy professionals with homes in both the South of France and London. Around 75% of our customers are British,” Trudie tells us, adding: “As well as our regulars, we often have new clients through word of mouth and recommendation, which is gratifying of course. It shows people are happy with the service we provide. Some of our customers book four return trips with us per year!”

That begs the question of how much it costs?

“Prices start at €699 including VAT per animal for a one-way trip, but some dates are a little more expensive due to demand,” Trudie answered.

Is there a lot of paperwork involved? Especially since Brexit?

That is Trudie’s specialist field. “I ensure that we are never in a situation where a pet is denied travel. So I check and double-check all the paperwork well ahead of time so there are no surprises. We make sure the owners understand what is required and we chase them up, frequently if necessary, until we get it! We’ve never had a problem.”

Trudie told us that the Brexit aspect has involved some adjustments. While there seem to be no particular extra delays on either side of the Channel, the administration is more complex. “It used to be that DEFRA [UK Government Department for Food and Rural Affairs – Ed.] would cover us for the whole journey. Now we are also licensed in Ireland to be able to transport animals in the EU.”

As we were winding up the interview, Trudie gave us some exclusive information about a book that is to be published soon, sponsored by easyPet. Called It’s a Dog’s Life Monaco, and featuring high-quality professional photos of what daily life is like for dogs in Monaco, all proceeds will benefit the Monaco SPA. More on that after the summer!

Website, including the timetable for upcoming trips: https://easyPet.mc

Email enquiries: info@easypet.net

Mobile: +44 7715 414 818