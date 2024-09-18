Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène share tender moment as new Monaco SPA shelter inaugurated

On Monday 16 September, Monaco’s Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA – animal protection society) inaugurated its new shelter in Peille, an ambitious project designed to provide a peaceful environment for abandoned and mistreated animals. It was a red-letter day for Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the society’s President, and a symbol of the Principality’s commitment to animal protection.

An azure blue sky and a breathtaking view of the mountains were the backdrop for the official inauguration of the new Monaco SPA shelter in Peille, attended by the Prince and Princess, Monegasque dignitaries including Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Thomas Brezzo, President of the National Council, Christophe Robino, Minister for Health & Social Affairs, Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister for Public Works, the Environment and Urban Planning, and the French authorities, represented by Laura Reynaud, Deputy Prefect of Nice-Montagne and Cyril Piazza, Mayor of Peille.

Also present were members of the SPA’s Board of Directors, including Camille Gottlieb, as well as other guests such as AS Monaco President Dmitry Rybolovlev and Jacques Legros. It represented a big step forward for animal welfare.

Two years after the foundation stone was laid by the Sovereign Prince and Princess Charlene, this ultra-modern refuge, built on a 3,750 m² plot of land, is now a reality. Built to respect the environment, at an altitude of 700 metres, it is a sanctuary for animals in distress, with a capacity for up to 40 dogs and 50 cats.

The project, financed to the tune of 14 million euros, paid particular attention to blending with the landscape and protecting the surrounding flora and fauna.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A shelter designed with the animals’ needs in mind

The former Monaco SPA shelter, located in Eze, no longer met modern requirements. Surrounded by private homes under construction, it had become run down and was no longer suited to the animals’ welfare. After years of searching, Peille was chosen to house the new facility. Working with experts, architect Mickle Bourel designed a terraced building that blends perfectly into the exceptional natural landscape.

Every detail was thought through to provide animals with a safe environment that is suited to their specific needs. The shelter is split into two kennels to house 40 dogs, and has areas specifically designed for puppies, animals in quarantine and cats, with a capacity of 50 felines, including 7 in quarantine. In addition, a room for new pets and birds has been set up to meet ad hoc requirements.

A strong commitment to animal welfare

The shelter team consists of six qualified employees, who look after the animals’ welfare every day. Under the supervision of an Animal Unit Manager, four animal care staff and one multi-skilled staff member are responsible for the upkeep of the premises and admin. They are trained to deal with animals, including aggressive dogs, and spend their days treating, rehabilitating and preparing animals for adoption.

The shelter fulfils a number of crucial roles: it takes in animals that have been abandoned or found straying in Monaco, provides temporary accommodation for animals when their owners are taken to hospital or have died, and helps animals that were taken to the pound. Injured birds and new pets are also taken in priori to being treated or released.

The inauguration in Peille marks the start of a new era for the Monaco SPA, which will continue to work tirelessly to provide a better life to animals in distress. Now for some pictures of the event.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Laura Reynaud, Deputy Prefect of Nice-Montagne and Cyril Piazza, Mayor of Peille (left) and by Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister for Public Works, the Environment and Urban Planning, Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Thomas Brezzo, President of the National Council and Christophe Robino, Minister for Health & Social Affairs (right) © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Practical details:

Refuge l’Abri de la SPA de Monaco – Route de Peille, 960, Chemin des Gralhes, 06440 Peille

A 30-minute drive from Monaco, the refuge has its own car park

Open to the public every day by appointment from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Phone: +33(0)4 93 41 03 62 – daily from 9am to 11.15 am and from 2pm to 6pm

Emails: for enquiries / handing in an animal: contact@spamonaco.mc – for adoptions: adoption@spamonaco.mc

Website: www.spamonaco.mc

Social media: Refuge l’Abri – SPA de Monaco

Help Monaco SPA find homes for these animals