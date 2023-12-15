Help Monaco SPA find homes for these animals

Over 90 animals were adopted this year from the shelter, which takes in abandoned dogs and cats.

It’s a figure that almost balances out. At the Monaco Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA – animal protection society) animal shelter, “L’Abri”, 93 dogs and cats have found a new home since the start of the year. This is only slightly under the number of abandoned animals that the establishment has had to take in over the same period: 105 since January. “Most of them are dogs from the pound, it’s always full there,” says Océane Barascut, team leader of the animal handlers at the shelter, which is located in Eze. At the moment, around fifteen dogs and as many cats are staying there, far from the public who are not allowed to visit, waiting for someone to take them home.

Preparing animals for adoption

“The reason we don’t allow the public in, is to give the dogs as calm an environment as possible,” Océane explains. The animal handlers take them out two or three times a day, depending on the type of animal, which is important for getting to know the dogs better. “They need to see other dogs, get some exercise and be relaxed for when they meet a family.”

Ritz, a 3-year-old male Yorkshire Terrier cross, is up for adoption. © Monaco SPA

On Facebook, where the Monaco SPA posts ads for new animals up for adoption every day, potential adopters are informed about the animal’s behaviour: ” OK with dogs, with children, but not with cats.” “Needs daily exercise.” “Can’t stay alone in a garden unsupervised.” The number of animals on site is relatively low for an animal shelter, so the priority is to “take the time to get to know the animals as well as possible.”

A future home ‘up to scratch’

Prospective adopters can call the shelter to arrange to meet the animal they would like to adopt. The staff look out for a number of criteria. “We ask that they visit the shelter at least twice and that there is a further visit in the family’s home. This enables us to check that the animal’s future home environment suits its needs,” says Océane Barascut.

Lizzie is a 7-year-old female Pointer cross who has been at the shelter since 2018. The Monaco SPA hopes to find her a new family soon. © Monaco SPA

Particularly for dogs, the animal handlers will already have made enquiries about the prospective family, any other animals in the household, the adopters’ lifestyle and working hours. “Of course, we try not to be too intrusive, we just want to make sure the dog will get a good home. The feeling and attitude on site also play a role. For so-called “easy” dogs, adoption takes a fortnight at most, “including the week-long commitment certificate period.”

A mandatory certificate of commitment

This is a new feature, introduced on October 1st. Before adopting an animal, each family must sign a certificate of commitment, for a mandatory period of one week. “This officially launches the adoption process, and they undertake to take good care of the animal,” explains Océane Barascut, who believes the certificate is useful for another reason. “When someone comes to the shelter, the decision to adopt can be made in the heat of the moment. This document allows for a mandatory ‘cooling-off’ period of a week, so that potential adoptive parents have time to think it over. That way they can take stock of the responsibility involved and, potentially, we avoid unsuccessful adoptions because they are decided on a whim.”

After a year in the shelter, Tako, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, was adopted in July. © Monaco SPA

It might take 3 months for a dog to adjust

What are you looking for in an adoption? We asked the head of the animal handlers the question. “The first thing is stability. When a dog is taken in, it must know its role as a dog. Many people want to rescue the animal and they go over the top. They are not toys, they can’t be euphoric all day long, especially shelter dogs who, in many cases, need special help adjusting and/or have experienced some kind of trauma.”

Océane Barascut also points out that the animals “live in stalls.” “When they leave the shelter, there’s a sensory overload and it is up to the families to channel that. Some people think that the dog will be well-behaved after a couple of days. It takes at least a month, and up to 3 months for a dog to adjust.”

The team leader says lately there has been “a slew of adoptions,” but she feels this is not down to the festive season. 8 dogs and 8 cats found a new family in the last two months.

More info

The Monaco SPA charges fixed adoption fees. For cats the cost is €160, and €250 for dogs. “Senior” animals, over 7 or 8 years of age, may however be adopted for a contribution of €50.

SPA de Monaco, refuge l’Abri

Chemin de Barnessa Inférieur 06360 Éze

contact@spamonaco.mc

04 93 41 03 62

Those who wish to support the SPA may do so by way of a donation through the charity’s website.