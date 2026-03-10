Princess Charlene of Monaco calls for a world where “every little girl can dream without barriers”

From Princess Charlene to grassroots organisations, on Sunday 8 March the Principality demonstrated its collective and determined commitment to women’s rights.

For International Women’s Day, Princess Charlène sent a clear message: “Too often, we forget that women’s power does not need to be created, but liberated. Equality is not a favour, it is a right that must be fully exercised, everywhere and for everyone.” The wife of Prince Albert II concluded with a wish for future generations: “On this 8 March, my wish is simple: that every little girl can grow up without barriers or obstacles.”

Collective mobilisation in the Principality

The Sovereign was not the only one to speak out on Sunday. Several Monegasque figures chose 8 March to reaffirm their commitment. Pink Ribbon Monaco, an association of which she is honorary president, paid tribute to ‘all the extraordinary women’ who drive the movement on a daily basis, those who bear witness, raise awareness and support research into women’s health. “Your voices, your commitment and your courage make this movement possible. Together, we continue; for awareness, for prevention, for research, for our future…” said its president, Natasha Frost-Savio.

Céline Cottalorda, at the Espace Léo Ferret, presenting the Powher event on 6 March 2026 © Monaco Tribune

The Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights also reiterated that its work is not limited to a single date: after organising Powher Day on 6 March at the Espace Léo Ferré, it encouraged everyone to “celebrate, share and support women’s rights initiatives throughout the year”. Céline Cottalorda said on that day: “8 March is a date, one day in the year. But women’s rights are a year-round issue. What matters is the cause we defend and being united.”

On the National Council side, Béatrice Fresko-Rolfo, chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights, Family and Equality, took stock of legislative progress and outlined the priorities of elected officials for 2026, signalling that institutional commitment is also a long-term endeavour. “Women’s rights are never definitively acquired. They are built, strengthened and defended,” she said.